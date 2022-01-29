ROUNDUP: Bentley leads Statesville Christian to victory

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Statesville Christian 34, University Christian 22

Brenna Rae Bentley tossed in a game-high 13 points Friday night as Statesville Christian defeated University Christian 34-22.

The Lions raced to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter on their way to improving to 12-4 on the season.

Grace Cole contributed eight points, and Ansleigh Sherrill and Ava Hughes each added six.

University Christian fell to 5-2.

North Iredell 43, North Lincoln 32

PUMPKIN CENTER—North Iredell won its third straight game Friday night, beating North Lincoln 43-32.

The Raiders (10-6, 5-2) led the Knights (3-14, 1-8) 21-14 at halftime.

No other details were available.

North Iredell was scheduled to make up a conference game Saturday at Hickory.

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Lincoln 65, North Iredell 62

PUMPKIN CENTER—North Lincoln turned back North Iredell 65-62 on Friday night.