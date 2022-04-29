 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Ardus, Lake Norman blank Mooresville

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake Norman 1, Mooresville 0

MOORESVILLE—Greater Metro Conference champion Lake Norman defeated Mooresville 1-0 on Thursday.

Tate McCord scored in the second half to break a scoreless tie. Jacey Rase assisted the goal.

Wildcats goalkeeper Sarah Ardus recorded 20 saves for the shutout.

It was the 11th straight win for Lake Norman (16-2, 10-1).

South Iredell 2, Cox Mill 1

CONCORD—South Iredell beat Cox Mill 2-1 in Thursday’s Greater Metro Conference game.

Morgan Leahy and Olivia Ostwalt each scored one goal for the Vikings (12-2-2, 8-2-2).

Rylan Robisky assisted one goal.

Vikings goalkeeper Abigail McKinney made seven saves.

SOFTBALL

Alexander Central 13, McDowell 3 (5 inn.)

TAYLORSVILLE—Kenzie Church homered twice and drove in three runs Thursday as Alexander Central downed McDowell 13-3.

Faith Carrigan and Macy Law also homered for the Cougars (19-2). Carrigan was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Law drove in two runs, as did Abby Teague, who was 3 for 3 at the plate.

The Cougars scored nine runs in the fifth inning.

Carrigan, the winning pitcher, allowed three runs—two earned—on three hits and one walk. She struck out nine.

