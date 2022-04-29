ROUNDUP: Ardus, Lake Norman blank Mooresville

GIRLS SOCCER
Lake Norman 1, Mooresville 0
MOORESVILLE—Greater Metro Conference champion Lake Norman defeated Mooresville 1-0 on Thursday.
Tate McCord scored in the second half to break a scoreless tie. Jacey Rase assisted the goal.
Wildcats goalkeeper Sarah Ardus recorded 20 saves for the shutout.
It was the 11th straight win for Lake Norman (16-2, 10-1).
South Iredell 2, Cox Mill 1
CONCORD—South Iredell beat Cox Mill 2-1 in Thursday’s Greater Metro Conference game.
Morgan Leahy and Olivia Ostwalt each scored one goal for the Vikings (12-2-2, 8-2-2).
Rylan Robisky assisted one goal.
Vikings goalkeeper Abigail McKinney made seven saves.
SOFTBALL
Alexander Central 13, McDowell 3 (5 inn.)
TAYLORSVILLE—Kenzie Church homered twice and drove in three runs Thursday as Alexander Central downed McDowell 13-3.
Faith Carrigan and Macy Law also homered for the Cougars (19-2). Carrigan was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Law drove in two runs, as did Abby Teague, who was 3 for 3 at the plate.
The Cougars scored nine runs in the fifth inning.
Carrigan, the winning pitcher, allowed three runs—two earned—on three hits and one walk. She struck out nine.