ROUNDUP: 8 South Iredell athletes sign; North Iredell swimmers qualify for regionals

Alexander Central 71, Watauga 56

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central outscored Watauga 25-14 in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to triumph 71-56.

Evan Presnell had big night, scoring a game-high 33 points. He was 7 of 10 from the 3-point line, 10 of 16 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Grove Lowrance chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (17-3, 5-1), who led 32-28 at halftime. Avery Cook supplied another 12 points, and Dusty Sigmon added nine points.

Jonah Martin paced Watauga (6-13, 2-5) with 22 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 60, Watauga 51

TAYLORSVILLE—Julianna Walter erupted for a game-high 27 points Tuesday night, leading Alexander Central to a 60-51 victory over Watauga.

Walter drained four 3-pointers and connected on 13 of 16 free throw attempts.

Chesney Stikeleather contributed 10 points for the Cougars (16-3, 4-2), who trailed 26-24 at halftime.

Kirstyn Herman chimed in with an additional nine points. She also pulled down eight rebounds.