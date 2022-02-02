ROUNDUP: 8 South Iredell athletes sign; North Iredell swimmers qualify for regionals

South Iredell High School had eight student-athletes sign national letters of intent Wednesday.
Baseball players Gage Tomlin and Gage Ostwalt signed with UNC Pembroke and Belmont Abbey, respectively. Their Vikings baseball teammate, Braxton Provenza signed with Surry Community College.
Football player Joey Sammon signed with Barton College.
Boys soccer player Landon Chapman signed with Concord.
Girls soccer players Peyton Bryant and Emily Hapes signed with Gardner-Webb and Catawba, respectively.
South Iredell softball player Claire Long signed with Rollins College.
SWIMMING
North Iredell is sending five girls swimmers to regionals.
Emily Campbell, Josie Chenevey, Piper Lewis and Kaitlyn Miller combined to qualify for regionals in all three relays (200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle). Katelyn Freese is a relay alternate.
Freese qualified for regionals in the 100 backstroke. Campbell and Lewis also qualified in individual events. Campbell will swim the 100 breaststroke, and Lewis will swim the 500 freestyle.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 71, Watauga 56
TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central outscored Watauga 25-14 in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to triumph 71-56.
Evan Presnell had big night, scoring a game-high 33 points. He was 7 of 10 from the 3-point line, 10 of 16 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Grove Lowrance chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (17-3, 5-1), who led 32-28 at halftime. Avery Cook supplied another 12 points, and Dusty Sigmon added nine points.
Jonah Martin paced Watauga (6-13, 2-5) with 22 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 60, Watauga 51
TAYLORSVILLE—Julianna Walter erupted for a game-high 27 points Tuesday night, leading Alexander Central to a 60-51 victory over Watauga.
Walter drained four 3-pointers and connected on 13 of 16 free throw attempts.
Chesney Stikeleather contributed 10 points for the Cougars (16-3, 4-2), who trailed 26-24 at halftime.
Kirstyn Herman chimed in with an additional nine points. She also pulled down eight rebounds.
Kate Sears had 21 points to lead Watauga (17-3, 5-2).