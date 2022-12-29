Rocky River edges North Iredell in OT, moves on to tournament title game

OLIN—Rocky River outlasted North Iredell in overtime to win Thursday night’s North Iredell Holiday Classic semifinal game 79-77.

The third-seeded Ravens (6-5) scored first in OT on Quincy Dunn’s baseline jumper to go ahead 76-74. They never trailed in the extra four-minute period.

Beckham Tharpe’s putback brought the second-seeded Raiders (7-4) within 77-76 with 1 minute, 45 seconds left.

North Iredell had opportunities to tie or take the lead down the stretch but were whistled for two charges—much to chagrin of its sideline—and committed another turnover with 13 seconds left.

The Ravens, leading 78-76, had a chance to ice the game, but Jaden Lyles made only the front end of two free throws. That left the door open for North Iredell, which boarded the miss.

Avery Cloer was fouled shooting a potential game-tying three with 3.4 seconds remaining. After missing the first free throw he made the second. The third was intentionally off the mark with hopes the Raiders could rebound and score. But the ball drew none of the rim.

Rocky River inbounded the ball and ran out the clock.

“Seven missed layups in the fourth quarter and overtime,” North Iredell coach Jeff LeVan lamented, while also acknowledging some ill-timed turnovers. “Just make those and we win the ballgame.”

Lyles scored all but nine of his team-high 30 points in the third and fourth quarters.

Rocky River led 74-72 with 8 seconds left in regulation when Emmanuel Torres missed the second of two free throws. North Iredell rebounded, pushed the ball across the timeline and called timeout in front of its bench with 5.6 seconds remaining.

The Raiders got the ball to Tharpe near the 3-point line, he made a move toward the paint, put up a shot and got the ball to roll in the hoop at the buzzer to force OT.

Tharpe finished with a double-double. His game-high 37 points eclipsed his previous season high of 30 scored in the first-round win over West Iredell. The senior also snared 15 rebounds.

Cade Kidd buried two 3s late in the second quarter, including one at the halftime buzzer, to give the Raiders a 40-31 lead at the break.

Greyson Kerr’s 3 on the opening possession of the second half extended the lead to 43-31. Within 2 minutes, the Ravens had cut the deficit to 45-41.

Cole Saunders’ steal and layup raised the Raiders’ advantage to 51-41 with a little over 4 minutes left in the third.

Again, the Ravens pushed the tempo. They closed the third on a 14-4 run to tie the game at 55.

“Transition, they are gone,” LeVan said. “They’re one of the best we’ve seen. We missed a basket and they got down the floor quickly and converted in transition. They’re fast.”

Rocky River picked up where it left off, opening the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to seize its largest lead, 62-55 with 6:30 left. The Ravens still led by seven (68-61) on Dunn’s coast-to-coast layup with 2:50 to go. Dunn finished with 15 points.

The Raiders battled back but came up short.

Kerr and Saunders each supplied 12 points. They had eight rebounds and five assists, respectively. Kidd added eight points.

“I did see something tonight,” LeVan said. “They’re growing up. When Rocky River made a run, we made a run. If I can get that out of them in conference play we will be just fine.”

UP NEXT

The Ravens will play in Friday’s tournament championship game against either No. 1 seed Mooresville (7-4) or No. 4 seed South Mecklenburg (4-6). Game time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. It will be their second straight appearance in the title game. They lost to Mooresville in the final a year ago.

North Iredell, which came up short in the semifinals for the second straight year, will face the Mooresville-South Meck loser in Friday’s third-place consolation game. Tipoff is 5:30 p.m.

“It’s going to be tough, emotionally,” LeVan said when asked about trying to bounce back from such a close, hard-fought loss. “But we better come ready.”

BOX SCORE

Rocky River;16;15;24;19;5—79

North Iredell;21;19;15;19;3—77

ROCKY RIVER (79): Jaden Lyles 30, Quincy Dunn 15, Johnson 9, Price 7, Torres 7, Ross 6, Brantley 5.

NORTH IREDELL (77): Beckham Tharpe 37, Greyson Kerr 12, Cole Saunders 12, Kidd 8, Pierce 4, Patterson 3, Cloer 1.