Riddle, Moore among Top 10 finishers at cross country meet

KERNERSVILLE—North Iredell’s Philip Riddle and Mooresville’s Ella Moore finished sixth in their respective races during the Friday Night Lights Cross Country Festival this past Friday at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.

Riddle recorded a time of 16 minutes, 34.30 seconds to finish ahead of 269 other runners in the boys’ invitational.

Moore completed the girls’ invitational in 19:53.90 to finish ahead of 205 other runners.

Mooresville’s girls placed third out of 28 teams. North Iredell’s girls placed seventh. Natalia Nieto led the Raiders, finishing 31st with a time of 21:26.90.

Mooresville’s Clark Kremar was 10th in the boys’ invitational with a time of 16:47.70.