Rhyne keys West Iredell soccer win over Statesville

BOYS SOCCER

West Iredell 3, Statesville 2

Albert Rhyne scored two goals in less than a 2-minute span, including the go-ahead tally, as West Iredell defeated Statesville 3-2 on Monday night.

Rhyne scored on a header off a Bryson Derting free kick. He netted his other goal off a Taylor Gregory throw in.

Kasey Mecimore also scored off a Gregory throw in.

Isaac Bunton finished with nine saves in goal for the Warriors.

Tanner Davis scored both goals for the Greyhounds.

Hickory 3, North Iredell 1

OLIN—Hickory turned back North Iredell 3-1 on Monday night.

Noah Wittenmyer scored the lone goal for the Raiders. He did so on an assist from William Bush.

Alexis Luna registered five saves in goal for North Iredell.

VOLLEYBALL

West Iredell 3, St. Stephens 2

Addison Gallyon produced 20 kills, 17 digs and two aces Monday as No. 4. seed West Iredell defeated No. 5 seed St. Stephens in five sets during the teams’ Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament opener.

The Warriors bounced back after losing the first and second sets 28-26 and 25-23. They won the last three 25-22, 25-17, 15-11.

West Iredell (15-7), which advanced to face top seed North Iredell in Tuesday’s semifinals, improved to 7-0 this season in matches that have gone to five sets.

Taylor McClure had a triple-double for the Warriors. She finished with 20 assists, 13 digs and 10 kills.

Brooklyn Gibson chimed in with 12 kills, and Keely West added nine kills to go with her 22 assists and eight digs.

Gracie McClure contributed 22 digs and two aces while Jenna Gregory supplied 10 digs and two aces.

North Iredell 3, Statesville 0

OLIN—Top seed North Iredell coasted to a three-set win over No. 8 seed Statesville in the first round of the Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament Monday.

The Raiders prevailed 25-8, 25-12, 25-6.

No other details on the match were available.

North Iredell (25-0) hosted No. 4 seed West Iredell in Tuesday’s semifinals. The winner advances to Wednesday’s tournament final to face either No. 2 seed Fred T. Foard or No. 3 seed East Lincoln. The highest remaining seed will host the championship.