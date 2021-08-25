Return to the top? It’s not unthinkable for North Iredell

NEW CONFERENCE

The Raiders left the NPC, where they enjoyed great success over the last two decades. They joined the eight-team Western Foothills Athletic Conference this season.

The WFAC, also a 3A league, includes traditional powers West Iredell and Fred T. Foard as well as East Lincoln, Hickory, North Lincoln, St. Stephens and Statesville.

North Iredell won’t have to wait long to be tested in pursuit of the WFAC title. It is scheduled to host Foard in Monday’s conference opener. The Tigers are the two-time defending 2A state champs, and the program is 8-0 all-time in the state finals (3A and 2A).

Foard is off to a 3-0 start under the direction of Meredith Lombardi. She played for Markland when he coached volleyball at Lenoir-Rhyne University and also served on his L-R staff as a graduate assistant.

“I know they will be extremely well coached,” Markland said. “I know they’re a strong program to have accomplished what they have.

“We may beat Foard, but that doesn’t tell me how good Hickory is. We’ll take it one match at a time.”

LOOKING AHEAD