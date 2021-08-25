Return to the top? It’s not unthinkable for North Iredell

OLIN—Iredell County is accustomed to producing conference championship and state title contenders in high school volleyball. That hasn’t changed this fall.
With a nucleus of gifted players back from last season’s squad, North Iredell seems poised for a run at both feats.
Nothing the Raiders have done to this point suggests otherwise. They are 4-0 with victories over Lake Norman, Forbush, West Rowan and Watauga, programs with a winning pedigree, some more recently.
“I think we’ve obviously played well at times,” said second year coach Dave Markland, who guided North Iredell to the North Piedmont Conference championship, the second round of the 3A state playoffs and a 14-1 record in his first season. “I think we’ve got to improve, though, without a doubt.
“I get concerned about complacency—we haven’t lost a set,” he continued. “There’s no arrogance. That’s not in these girls’ bones. But if you’re not careful you can fall into ‘Hey, it’s working’ and not push yourselves to get better.”
JUNIOR-LADEN BUNCH
North Iredell is loaded with a talented junior class, players who all saw major playing time as sophomores.
That list includes outside hitters Madeline Sigmon and Skylar Bolin, setter Ailena Mykins, libero Tilley Collins, middle blocker Emma Norris and right side hitter Emily Campbell.
Mykins and freshman setter Megyn Gaither will largely shoulder the load of directing the offense to the Raiders’ hitters.
Collins is a defensive stalwart on the back row.
“Tilley is excellent,” Markland said. “She’s quick, strong. She reads well and goes after everything.”
Sigmon and Bolin can hug the line or go cross court for points when they spike the ball, and both are able to target the setter with accurate first passes.
Campbell, who can also play middle, and Norris add offensive punch. They are tall and athletic with long reach, making it challenging for opposing hitters to find a seam to hit through the block.
The Raiders were deeper toward the front middle a year ago. Losing Karli Gray and Erin Milligan to graduation does bring up a depth concern, Markland noted.
Aggressive serving, but with precision, is a point of emphasis.
“That’s an area we’ve improved and focused on,” Markland said. “Tougher serves to make it easier for our block.”
Breanna Gibson, the lone senior, will also be a key contributor. She helped Mykins set in the Raiders’ 6-2 offense last season but has shifted to more of a defensive specialist. The Raiders also bring back sophomore Eliza Jenkins while adding a few newcomers.
NEW CONFERENCE
The Raiders left the NPC, where they enjoyed great success over the last two decades. They joined the eight-team Western Foothills Athletic Conference this season.
The WFAC, also a 3A league, includes traditional powers West Iredell and Fred T. Foard as well as East Lincoln, Hickory, North Lincoln, St. Stephens and Statesville.
North Iredell won’t have to wait long to be tested in pursuit of the WFAC title. It is scheduled to host Foard in Monday’s conference opener. The Tigers are the two-time defending 2A state champs, and the program is 8-0 all-time in the state finals (3A and 2A).
Foard is off to a 3-0 start under the direction of Meredith Lombardi. She played for Markland when he coached volleyball at Lenoir-Rhyne University and also served on his L-R staff as a graduate assistant.
“I know they will be extremely well coached,” Markland said. “I know they’re a strong program to have accomplished what they have.
“We may beat Foard, but that doesn’t tell me how good Hickory is. We’ll take it one match at a time.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Time will tell if the Raiders have what it takes to claim the program’s third state title. They do have more than a skilled cast working in their favor.
North Iredell lost to Marvin Ridge in the second round of the 3A playoffs last year. Marvin Ridge was eliminated in the third round by T.C. Roberson, which lost to Cox Mill in the 3A West region final. Cox Mill turned around and fell to D.H. Conley in the state championship.
Each of those four teams—Marvin Ridge, Roberson, Cox Mill and Conley—moved up to 4A this year under the NCHSAA’s latest conference realignment.
Although Fred T. Foard made the jump to 3A, the path to state championship No. 3 appears to be at the very least a little clearer.
Markland refused to read too much into that development.
“We’re trying to beat South Iredell on Thursday,” he said matter-of-factly.
“I think we are talented,” Markland continued. “It depends on work ethic, a self-motivation to improve, and whether we stay healthy. If all that comes together I think we can have a good year.”