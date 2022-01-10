Radford’s LaLonde scores a career best

Former North Iredell High School standout Rachel LaLonde poured in a career-high 16 points Saturday, but Radford came up short in a 77-74 loss to Gardner-Webb in their Big South Conference home opener.

LaLonde scored four straight points to trim the deficit to 73-71 toward the end, but the Highlanders were unable to pull ahead. She was 2 of 2 from beyond the arc and 6 of 8 from the field altogether. LaLonde also had eight rebounds.

The 6-foot-1 junior’s previous career best in scoring was 14 points. She posted that earlier this season in a 95-39 win over Lees-McRae.

LaLonde has started 12 of the first 13 games this season and averages 7.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.

The Highlanders are on the road Tuesday to visit Big South newcomer North Carolina A&T.