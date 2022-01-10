 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Radford’s LaLonde scores a career best
0 Comments

Radford’s LaLonde scores a career best

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rachel LaLonde

LaLonde

Former North Iredell High School standout Rachel LaLonde poured in a career-high 16 points Saturday, but Radford came up short in a 77-74 loss to Gardner-Webb in their Big South Conference home opener.

LaLonde scored four straight points to trim the deficit to 73-71 toward the end, but the Highlanders were unable to pull ahead. She was 2 of 2 from beyond the arc and 6 of 8 from the field altogether. LaLonde also had eight rebounds.

The 6-foot-1 junior’s previous career best in scoring was 14 points. She posted that earlier this season in a 95-39 win over Lees-McRae.

LaLonde has started 12 of the first 13 games this season and averages 7.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.

The Highlanders are on the road Tuesday to visit Big South newcomer North Carolina A&T.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert