Presnell hits scoring milestone in Alexander Central win

Alexander Central 66, Ashe County 47: TAYLORSVILLE—Evan Presnell poured in a game-high 27 points and reached a scoring milestone in the process as Alexander Central cruised to a 66-47 win over Ashe County on Wednesday night.

Presnell, a senior, scored his 1,000th career point on a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left in the first quarter. He was 10 of 17 from the field, including 4 of 8 from beyond the arc.

The Cougars (20-3, 8-1) shot 53 percent from the field, making 27 of 51 shots. They led 22-6 at the end of the first quarter and 38-15 at halftime.

It was too much for the Huskies (10-12, 2-7) to overcome.

Grove Lowrance provided 13 points and seven rebounds. Avery Cook added 10 points while also dishing out seven assists.

Statesville 72, Fred T. Foard 66: NEWTON—Statesville won its makeup game with Fred T. Foard 72-66 on Wednesday night.

No other details on the game were available.

The Greyhounds (8-11, 5-8) close the regular season Friday at conference-leading Hickory.

GIRLS BASKETBALL