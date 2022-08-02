Practice underway for Iredell County football teams

Lake Norman

The Wildcats opened the first day of high school football practice Monday with 125 varsity and junior varsity athletes. Head coach Jonathan Oliphant said they expect to have a round of cuts but still expect to field between 110 and 115 JV and varsity players.

“Everybody was excited to be out there,” Oliphant said. “It was a solid start.”

Lake Norman’s scrimmage schedule includes an Aug. 10 date at Hibriten. They will also take part in Mooresville’s jamboree on Aug. 12. The Wildcats will tangle with East Forsyth at 7 p.m.

Lake Norman opens the season at home Aug. 19 against West Iredell.

Mooresville

The Blue Devils had 153 athletes for the practice opener Monday.

“There’s a lot of interest” in Mooresville football, head coach Joe Nixon said.

“Everything went well. We had a ton of players and the weather was fantastic.”

Mooresville will host a preseason jamboree Aug. 12. Six teams, including the Blue Devils, will be there. The three scrimmages each feature a half of football. At 6 p.m. West Forsyth faces Maiden. At 7 p.m. Lake Norman battles East Forsyth and at 8 p.m. Mooresville will take on North Mecklenburg.

The Blue Devils open the season at home Aug. 19 against Davie County.

North Iredell

The Raiders had a little over 80 athletes on opening day, second-year head coach Andy Howell said. He estimated about 43 or 44 of those are varsity.

“We don’t have enough helmets,” Howell quipped. “You haven’t heard of that problem at North Iredell in a while. We’re trying to remedy that (Tuesday). But our first day went well. I was proud of them.”

North Iredell will scrimmage Aug. 10 at East Surry. East Wilkes and R.J. Reynolds will also be in attendance. The Raiders are scheduled to host a scrimmage against Elkin on Aug. 12.

North Iredell opens the season Aug. 19 at South Iredell.

South Iredell

The Vikings had around 80 to 90 athletes on opening day, according to new head coach Mitch Johnson, and he expects to add a few more in the coming days.

“It went really well,” Johnson said. “We got after it, which is nothing different than what we’ve done all summer.”

South Iredell will scrimmage Aug. 12 at the Burke County Jamboree. The Vikings are slated to match up against Freedom.

South Iredell opens the season Aug. 19 at home against North Iredell.

Statesville

The Greyhounds had 82 athletes on the first day of practice, first-year head coach Rydell Cowan said.

“The numbers were still up from the summer, so I was happy about that,” Cowan said. “It went great. We didn’t really change much from what we’ve been doing.”

Statesville’s scrimmage schedule sets up as Aug. 10 at Hough and Aug. 12 at home against East Surry.

The Greyhounds are scheduled to open the season at home Aug. 19 against Carson.

WEST IREDELL

The Warriors finished last season with fewer than 30 players on varsity and there was no junior varsity team. They had 68 athletes on the first day of practice Monday, first-year head coach Matt Wilson said. He estimated that the number was evenly split between JV and varsity.

“Very proud of our numbers on Day 1,” Wilson said. “No complaints

“The energy level was great.”

West Iredell is scheduled to have a “controlled practice” against Bandys on Aug. 10 and then will travel to East Bend on Aug. 12 to scrimmage with Forbush and Starmount.

The Warriors open the season Aug. 19 at Lake Norman.