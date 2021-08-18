Playoff changes await at end of shortened regular season

There are several notable alterations in store this football season.

The most bandied about over the last several months is that instead of subdividing each of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s four classifications into A or AA for playoffs as the association has since 2002 there will be a single champion for each class.

A total of 64 teams (32 West region, 32 East region) in each classification will play to determine a 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A state champion. There will be six rounds.

The NCHSAA board of directors unanimously approved high school football returning to the four-classification system, beginning for the 2021-22 sports season.

Qualification measures have been revised as well.

Each conference will be allotted a playoff berth based on the number of schools fielding a team. Conferences with 1-5 teams would get one automatic berth, while conferences with six or more teams would get two.

The highest finishing team from a given classification in a split conference will also automatically qualify.