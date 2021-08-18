Playoff changes await at end of shortened regular season

There are several notable alterations in store this football season.
The most bandied about over the last several months is that instead of subdividing each of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s four classifications into A or AA for playoffs as the association has since 2002 there will be a single champion for each class.
A total of 64 teams (32 West region, 32 East region) in each classification will play to determine a 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A state champion. There will be six rounds.
The NCHSAA board of directors unanimously approved high school football returning to the four-classification system, beginning for the 2021-22 sports season.
Qualification measures have been revised as well.
Each conference will be allotted a playoff berth based on the number of schools fielding a team. Conferences with 1-5 teams would get one automatic berth, while conferences with six or more teams would get two.
The highest finishing team from a given classification in a split conference will also automatically qualify.
The NCHSAA adopted an RPI rating to determine wildcards and seeding. The RPI formula will be used for all bracketed playoffs. The NCHSAA will publish updated RPI standings on its website beginning at the midpoint of each season.
Winning percentage, opponents’ winning percentage, and opponents’ opponents winning percentage will all be used. The formula will be: RPI = (0.3 x WP) + (0.4 x OWP) + (0.3 x OOWP).
Beginning in 2021-2022, schools will be assigned to regions ahead of time. The RPI will be used to fill out the remaining at-large spots in the bracket.
When it is time to seed the brackets, the NCHSAA will seed all conference champions first based on their RPI rating. All other qualifying teams will be seeded next, regardless of conference finish. Each region will be seeded independently from one another.
Also of note, beginning this season there will be one less football game during the regular season. The football season was cut from 11 regular-season games to 10.
With the reduction, the NCHSAA suspended the endowment game indefinitely. Endowment games sent a percentage of the gate money back to the NCHSAA endowment fund.