Bryan Paslay has been named Iredell-Statesville Schools’ District Athletic Director. He fills the position previously held by Richard Armstrong.
Paslay was hired in 1999 as a social studies teacher at West Iredell High School. He has served as an academic coordinator, the Director of the Freshman Learning Community, and most recently as the principal at Troutman Middle School.
Paslay also coached football at West Iredell High School for 11 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from UNC-Charlotte and a master’s degree in school administration from Gardner-Webb University.