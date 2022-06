MOORESVILLE—The Statesville Owls bounced back from Tuesday’s 10-8 loss to the Concord A’s with an 11-1 win Wednesday night over the Race City Bootleggers.

Ross Pearn threw six innings for the pitching win as Statesville improved to 4-3 on the summer.

The Owls hosted the Bootleggers on Thursday night. The game was not completed at press time.

The Owls are at the Carolina Vipers on Friday.