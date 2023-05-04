The historic North Wilkesboro Speedway, which has been restored and refurbished, will be open to the public next week as a sneak preview before NASCAR’s All-Star Race takes centerstage later this month.

The free event will be May 10 from 5-9 p.m. with plenty of opportunities to roam around one of the original tracks that helped build NASCAR’s reputation. The track was there for the first season 75 years ago but was closed in the mid-1990s as NASCAR moved its Cup series to bigger venues.

Fans will be able to take photos and visit Victory Lane, which sits on the roof of the track’s infield media center.

Drivers and other special guests will also be greeting fans who walk around the infield on the .625 mile track.

There will also be music, food trucks and souvenir stands open. All-Star Race tickets will also be on sale.

Once it gets dark the track will also be light up with the new LED track lighting system.

The tickets on sale for the All-Star Race week from May 16-21 include the NASCAR Cup, CRAFSMAN Truck Series race and the Pit Crew Challenge.

For a donation to Speedway Children’s Charities, fans will be able to pose in Victory Lane just like all of the NASCAR legends have from the 1950s until the mid-1990s.