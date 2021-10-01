North Lincoln ends North Iredell’s win streak in resounding fashion

OLIN—North Lincoln used its ground attack and dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball on the way to a 50-0 victory over North Iredell on Friday.

On homecoming night in Olin, the Knights took the crowd out of the game early on and never looked back.

North Lincoln opened up the scoring on a one-yard run by quarterback Kyle Kovalchuk roughly seven minutes into the game after the two teams traded punts. The Knights went on to score again just two minutes later on a Kovalchuk 32-yard bomb to Tyler Donahue.

Kovalchuk found the end zone again a little over a minute into the second quarter.

Leading 16-0 and facing 4th and 13 from the North Iredell 35, Kovalchuk hooked up with Timmy Schafer for a 35-yard score and a huge momentum boost.

North Lincoln found the end zone two more times in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by Brennen Rogers and another score by Kovalchuk, this time a 47-yard run with 55 seconds left in the half.

Kovalchuk ended the night with four scores and was replaced to start the second half, as he watched his team coast in the second half to the win.