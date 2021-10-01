North Lincoln ends North Iredell’s win streak in resounding fashion

OLIN—North Lincoln used its ground attack and dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball on the way to a 50-0 victory over North Iredell on Friday.
On homecoming night in Olin, the Knights took the crowd out of the game early on and never looked back.
North Lincoln opened up the scoring on a one-yard run by quarterback Kyle Kovalchuk roughly seven minutes into the game after the two teams traded punts. The Knights went on to score again just two minutes later on a Kovalchuk 32-yard bomb to Tyler Donahue.
Kovalchuk found the end zone again a little over a minute into the second quarter.
Leading 16-0 and facing 4th and 13 from the North Iredell 35, Kovalchuk hooked up with Timmy Schafer for a 35-yard score and a huge momentum boost.
North Lincoln found the end zone two more times in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by Brennen Rogers and another score by Kovalchuk, this time a 47-yard run with 55 seconds left in the half.
Kovalchuk ended the night with four scores and was replaced to start the second half, as he watched his team coast in the second half to the win.
North Lincoln scored twice in the second half, the first a 2-yard run by Donahue and the second a fumble recovered in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
The Knights’ defense held the Raiders to 108 total yards on the night. North Lincoln won its second conference game in a row after beating Hickory last week and moved into a tie with North Iredell and Hickory for second in the conference at 2-1.
After North Iredell’s two-game winning streak was snapped Friday night, the Raiders will look to start a new one next week as they travel to Hickory in another vital conference game. North Lincoln returns home to face St Stephens.
SCORING SUMMARY
North Lincoln;16;20;7;7—50
North Iredell;0;0;0;0—0
First quarter
NL-Kovalchuk 1 run (two-point conversion), 4:58
NL-Kovalchuk 32 pass to Donahue (two-point conversion), 2:24
Second quarter
NL-Kovalchuk 35 pass to Schafer (kick blocked), 10:30
NL-Rogers 2 run (Sutton kick), 2:30
NL-Kovalchuk 47 run (Sutton kick), :55
Third quarter
NL-Donahue 2 run (Sutton kick), 1:59
Fourth quarter
NL-Freeman fumble recovery in end zone (Sutton kick), 1:30