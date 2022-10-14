North Iredell's visit to Greyhound Hollow highlights Week 9

It’s Week 9 of the high school football season.

The following is what’s on tap for Iredell County:

North Iredell (1-6, 1-3) at Statesville (4-3, 3-1)

Last year’s meeting: JZ Harrison-Connor scored three touchdowns and Statesville’s defense limited North Iredell to five first downs in a 44-0 victory.

Last week: The Raiders were shut out by Hickory, 34-0; Statesville scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat West Iredell 16-0.

Outlook: North Iredell hasn’t beaten the Greyhounds since 2006. The odds of that streak continuing are good but not as good, perhaps, as in recent years. Statesville has struggled offensively, scoring more than 15 points only twice so far this season. The Raiders managed just 14 points combined in the last three games, though. First one to 17 wins.

Cox Mill (5-2, 2-1) at Lake Norman (6-1, 2-1)

Last year’s meeting: The Wildcats picked off Cox Mill quarterback Bennett Trimble three times in the first half and held the Chargers to just 61 total yards en route to a 15-7 win.

Last week: Cox Mill had its open date; Hickory Ridge quarterback Caden Haywood completed 11 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns as the Ragin’ Bulls upended previously-unbeaten Lake Norman 55-10.

Outlook: Can the Wildcats bounce back from their first loss—a humbling one, at that? They better be able to. Otherwise say farewell to those Greater Metro Conference championship hopes. The league winner will have one loss maximum.

West Cabarrus (0-7, 0-4) at Mooresville (6-1, 3-0)

Last year’s meeting: Four of Mooresville’s touchdowns went for at least 40 yards in a 50-14 victory. The Blue Devils also scored on a 40-yard interception and a 60-yard punt return.

Last week: West Cabarrus remained winless after a 31-13 loss to Kannapolis A.L Brown; Mooresville returned two interceptions for touchdowns and led by 41 at halftime in a 47-14 victory at South Iredell.

Outlook: The Blue Devils have established themselves as the Greater Metro Conference frontrunner. No way they squander that against the last-place team, which has yet to win.

A.L. Brown (4-3, 1-3) at South Iredell (4-3, 1-2)

Last year’s meeting: Thanks to big plays on offense and defense, the Wonders were able to dominate, coming away with a 45-21 victory at Kannapolis Memorial stadium to snap a four-game slide.

Last week: Kannapolis scored in every quarter and downed West Cabarrus 31-13; South Iredell surrendered 34 points in the second quarter and lost 47-14 to Mooresville.

Outlook: South Iredell will recognize the 2012 2AA state championship-winning football team Friday as it gathers for a 10-year reunion. Maybe this year’s Vikings team can tap into that excitement. They need a jolt. South Iredell, which started the season 3-0, has lost three of its last four games and was beaten soundly—albeit by strong teams—each time.

West Iredell (1-6, 1-3) at Hickory (5-2, 3-1)

Last year’s meeting: Hickory scored three touchdowns in the first 6 minutes, 30 seconds on its way to a 63-0 victory.

Last week: Plagued by turnovers, the Warriors stumbled to a 16-0 loss to Statesville; Hickory defeated North Iredell 34-0 behind Turner Wood’s 205 yards and two touchdowns on 20 of 24 passing.

Outlook: The Red Tornadoes average 32 points per game. West Iredell has scored only 58 points in seven games. Huge mismatch.