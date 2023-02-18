GREENSBORO—North Iredell qualified three wrestlers for the N.C. High School Athletic Association wrestling tournament. All three have advanced to the 3A state title matches in their respective weight class.

Bray Trivette, Brixan Burgess and Eddie Flores will compete for championships Saturday evening in the Greensboro Coliseum.

Trivette (45-0) pinned Fred T. Foard’s Kevin Romero in the 138-pound semifinals Friday. He advanced to wrestle East Rowan’s Shayden Edwards (36-4) in the final.

Burgess (42-3) defeated Cedar Ridge’s Kaden Tatro (54-6) by a 9-1 major decision in the 182-pound semifinal. He advanced to wrestle Union Pines’ Nicholas Mascolino (49-3) in the final.

Flores (49-0) used a 4-3 decision over C.B. Aycock’s Dallas Bailey in the 220-pound semifinal to advance to the final. He will wrestle Cape Fear’s Landon Sargent (25-3) in the championship match.

Each of the North Iredell wrestlers also won twice prior to their semifinal matches Friday.

Statesville’s Steven Hamby (44-3) reached the semifinals in 3A before losing to Central Davidson’s Jackson Greene (42-5) by 3-2 decision. Hamby will continue wrestling Saturday and could finish as high as third place.