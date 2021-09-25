North Iredell topples St. Stephens for second straight win

HICKORY—Near flawless special teams and timely defense secured North Iredell its first winning streak in over three years as the Raiders defeated the Indians of St. Stephens 15-6 on Friday night.

Raider head coach Andy Howell explained, “St. Stephens is a well coached, good team and we were going to have to be more physical than ever to win, and that's what we did.”

Already leading 6-0 in the third quarter, the Indians were on the doorstep of the end zone when an errant pass was picked off at the North Iredell 7-yard line. The Raiders proceeded to march 93 yards over 13 plays with the highlight a 45-yard James Jackson run to bring the Raiders into St. Stephens territory and set up a dramatic fourth and goal from the Indian 1-yard line.

Fourth down was a rush up the middle that a mass of players had to be taken off a pile on the goal line. When the dust settled, Raider Chase Weatherman had the ball in the end zone to tie the score with 9:11 remaining. The extra point was off the mark to keep the score 6-6.

A couple of possessions later the Raiders were forced to punt from the Indian 40 yard line. Raider punter Logan Brooks placed his punt inside the St. Stephens 4 yard line.