North Iredell topples St. Stephens for second straight win

HICKORY—Near flawless special teams and timely defense secured North Iredell its first winning streak in over three years as the Raiders defeated the Indians of St. Stephens 15-6 on Friday night.
Raider head coach Andy Howell explained, “St. Stephens is a well coached, good team and we were going to have to be more physical than ever to win, and that's what we did.”
Already leading 6-0 in the third quarter, the Indians were on the doorstep of the end zone when an errant pass was picked off at the North Iredell 7-yard line. The Raiders proceeded to march 93 yards over 13 plays with the highlight a 45-yard James Jackson run to bring the Raiders into St. Stephens territory and set up a dramatic fourth and goal from the Indian 1-yard line.
Fourth down was a rush up the middle that a mass of players had to be taken off a pile on the goal line. When the dust settled, Raider Chase Weatherman had the ball in the end zone to tie the score with 9:11 remaining. The extra point was off the mark to keep the score 6-6.
A couple of possessions later the Raiders were forced to punt from the Indian 40 yard line. Raider punter Logan Brooks placed his punt inside the St. Stephens 4 yard line.
The drive quickly stalled and the Indians were forced to punt out of their own end zone, but the punter for the Indians stepped out of the back of the end zone on a high snap and the Raiders secured a safety to take their first lead at 8-6 with 6:54 remaining.
Any St. Stephens rally was squashed when after the safety. Another Brooks punt pinned the Indians inside the 5 yard line. On the first play from scrimmage on a designed quarterback rollout pass, Raider Bronson Leonard read it perfectly and picked off the pass to put the Raiders offense inside the 5 yard line.
Running back James Jackson ran it in from five yards out to seal the victory for the Raiders.
The Raiders faced adversity early when standout senior John Jackson Jr. left the game in the second quarter with an injury and did not return. Shortly after, St. Stephens put the first points on the board with a Peyton Young to Noah Gscheidmeier 33-yard touchdown pass.
Coach Howell praised his team and coaches for maintaining their poise.
"I am so proud of our defensive coaches,” he said. “They did a great job making us the more physical team."
Along with the great punting of Brooks to control the field position, the Raiders forced four Indian turnovers as well as three St. Stephens possessions ending on fourth down stops.
The Raiders will look to keep the winning streak going and remain undefeated in conference play next Friday night as they take on the North Lincoln Knights in Olin. Game time is slated for 7 p.m.
