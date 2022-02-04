North Iredell takes two varsity wins at Statesville

Statesville did not let North Iredell embarrass it again Friday night. Still, the Raider boys won fairly comfortably.

John Jackson Jr. led four North Iredell players in double figures as the Raiders prevailed 62-49. Jackson tossed in 17 points to go with his three steals.

“They found some gaps and made some shots,” North Iredell coach Jeff LeVan said. “If they had done that last time it wouldn’t have gone quite the way it did.”

The Raiders steamrolled Statesville 82-29 during the teams’ first meeting Jan. 7 in Olin. It was 25-0 after the first quarter.

Statesville hung around for the first 8 minutes Friday, trailing only 19-15 heading to the second quarter.

North Iredell (14-7, 8-4) limited the Greyhounds (6-11, 3-8) to two made baskets in both the second and third quarters and outscored them 31-11 in the process.

An 11-point halftime lead (32-21) swelled to 25 (48-23) in the third quarter when Jackson’s transition pull-up jumper fell through the hoop.

“The third quarter was a great quarter because we played good solid defense, gave them one shot and then attacked in transition,” LeVan said.