North Iredell takes two varsity wins at Statesville

Statesville did not let North Iredell embarrass it again Friday night. Still, the Raider boys won fairly comfortably.
John Jackson Jr. led four North Iredell players in double figures as the Raiders prevailed 62-49. Jackson tossed in 17 points to go with his three steals.
“They found some gaps and made some shots,” North Iredell coach Jeff LeVan said. “If they had done that last time it wouldn’t have gone quite the way it did.”
The Raiders steamrolled Statesville 82-29 during the teams’ first meeting Jan. 7 in Olin. It was 25-0 after the first quarter.
Statesville hung around for the first 8 minutes Friday, trailing only 19-15 heading to the second quarter.
North Iredell (14-7, 8-4) limited the Greyhounds (6-11, 3-8) to two made baskets in both the second and third quarters and outscored them 31-11 in the process.
An 11-point halftime lead (32-21) swelled to 25 (48-23) in the third quarter when Jackson’s transition pull-up jumper fell through the hoop.
“The third quarter was a great quarter because we played good solid defense, gave them one shot and then attacked in transition,” LeVan said.
“Our defense fuels our offense,” he added. “We can get out and run. That’s when we’re good. If you get us in a half-court game we’re a different team.”
It was still a 21-point cushion with 3 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Greyhounds put a dent in the deficit thanks to a late run against Raider reserves.
Jackson Hawkins turned in a well-rounded game for the Raiders with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Beckham Tharpe dropped in 11 of his 13 points in the first quarter, and Landon Dancy came off the bench to provide 10 points.
Messiah Robinson buried five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points for the Greyhounds. Torrey Miller Jr. added 12 points.
North Iredell girls pull away in fourth quarter
North Iredell pushed its lead to double digits inside the final 3 minutes Friday night on its way to a 41-27 victory over Statesville.
Reserve Martha Parlier knocked down three 3-pointers and led the Raiders (11-9, 6-5) in scoring with nine points. Her first trey capped a 7-0 spurt in the second quarter that allowed North Iredell to open up a 12-2 advantage.
Starters Skylin Guill, Sydney Bradford and Jewel Allen each supplied seven points for the Raiders. Allen also had nine rebounds.
Erica Anderson dished out four assists to complement her five points. It was her defensive effort that stood out. She recorded four steals and drew two charges on Statesville players. The senior shadowed Greyhounds leading scorer Nakayla White-Connor most of the night. White-Connor finished with 12 points, all but two of which were scored in the second quarter.
The Raiders shut out the Greyhounds in the first quarter but mustered only three points themselves. They led 14-10 at halftime.
Bronwyne Goodson chipped in six points and eight rebounds for the Greyhounds (4-15, 4-7). Teammate Tykeria Swift pulled down six of her game-high 11 rebounds in the first quarter.
North Iredell also won the teams’ first meeting, 45-38.
Up next
Statesville kicks off a three-game stretch to close the final week of the regular season on Tuesday at home against St. Stephens.
The North Iredell girls have a makeup game Saturday at St. Stephens.
North Iredell’s boys and girls host East Lincoln on Tuesday. The Raider boys lost 68-66 to the Mustangs in Denver.
LeVan said he hoped to see his team “sharpen up” on offense before the Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament and 3A state playoffs.
“Good passes, hard cuts and make a few more shots,” he said.
BOX SCORES
(boys)
North Iredell 62, Statesville 49
North Iredell;19;13;18;12—62
Statesville;15;6;5;23—49
NORTH IREDELL (62): John Jackson Jr. 17, Beckham Tharpe 13, Jackson Hawkins 11, Landon Dancy 10, Grimball 7, Saunders 2, Coltrane 2.
STATESVILLE (49): Messiah Robinson 24, Torrey Miller Jr. 12, Bryant 7 Morales 4, Owens 2.
(girls)
North Iredell 41, Statesville 27
North Iredell;3;11;15;12—41
Statesville;0;10;13;4—27
NORTH IREDELL (41): Martha Parlier 9, Guill 7, Bradford 7, Allen 7, Anderson 5, Barzee 4, Ward 2.
STATESVILLE (27): Nakayla White-Connor 12, Goodson 6, Swift 4, Davidson 3, Hannah 2.