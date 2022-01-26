North Iredell takes control early in victory over West Iredell

OLIN—North Iredell picked up a quality 22-point victory Tuesday night over St. Stephens but had to turn around and play 24 hours later.

“This is a game we could be flat after a big win,” Raiders coach Roger Bumgarner said. “But they went after it and played hard.”

Skylin Guill stole the ball and dished it to Erica Anderson for a bucket, lifting the Raiders to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter Wednesday night against West Iredell.

It was 20-3 in the second quarter before Brooklyn Gibson made the Warriors’ first shot from the field.

The Raiders got the job done at both ends of the floor in a 66-17 win, their fourth in the last five games.

Forward Bailey Barzee finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists in her third game back after missing the first half of the season due to medical reasons. The senior went for 15 points and 20 rebounds the previous night against St. Stephens.

Breanna Gibson came off the bench to provide another 10 points for the Raiders, who led 29-9 at halftime.

North Iredell scored 27 points in the third quarter and led 56-12 entering the fourth.