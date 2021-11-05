North Iredell takes aim at 3A state title

One game left. The realization of a dream waits on the other side for someone. Will it be North Iredell or Cedar Ridge?

Those teams will settle that Saturday inside N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum when they meet at 1:30 p.m. in the 3A state championship.

This is not new territory for North Iredell (26-1), but it is for this collection of Raiders.

Of course, members of the current roster had not been to the 3A Western Regional final either prior to Tuesday, and that setting didn’t seem to faze them. With a trip to Raleigh riding on the outcome, they knocked off two-time reigning 2A state champ Fred T. Foard in four sets to advance.

“Winning in that situation adds a lot of extra confidence,” junior Emma Norris said.

As a program, this marks the Raiders’ fifth appearance in the 3A state final. They won it all in 2008 and 2017 and were runners up in 2010 and ’11.

Cedar Ridge (30-2), the Eastern Regional champ from Hillsborough, arrives to the state finals for the third time in school history and the first time in 3A. The Red Wolves were the 2A runners up in 2004 and 2009.

