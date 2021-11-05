North Iredell takes aim at 3A state title

One game left. The realization of a dream waits on the other side for someone. Will it be North Iredell or Cedar Ridge?
Those teams will settle that Saturday inside N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum when they meet at 1:30 p.m. in the 3A state championship.
This is not new territory for North Iredell (26-1), but it is for this collection of Raiders.
Of course, members of the current roster had not been to the 3A Western Regional final either prior to Tuesday, and that setting didn’t seem to faze them. With a trip to Raleigh riding on the outcome, they knocked off two-time reigning 2A state champ Fred T. Foard in four sets to advance.
“Winning in that situation adds a lot of extra confidence,” junior Emma Norris said.
As a program, this marks the Raiders’ fifth appearance in the 3A state final. They won it all in 2008 and 2017 and were runners up in 2010 and ’11.
Cedar Ridge (30-2), the Eastern Regional champ from Hillsborough, arrives to the state finals for the third time in school history and the first time in 3A. The Red Wolves were the 2A runners up in 2004 and 2009.
Cameron Lloyd, a 5-foot-10 junior, leads Cedar Ridge in kills with 338. Cameron Lanier, a 6-1 junior, has 223 kills. Grace Young, a UNC Asheville commit, paces the Red Wolves in digs with 276.
The Raiders have a wealth of skill, from setting and attacking the ball, to blocking, digging and serving.
North Iredell coach Dave Markland has expressed confidence in whatever rotation he puts on the court.
“This is a fun, strong team,” junior setter Ailena Mykins said following Tuesday night’s win in front of a rowdy crowd that filled the North Iredell gymnasium. “We just play together so well. We have that chemistry.”
They must tap into that cohesiveness once more on Saturday.
The key, Mykins said, will be “teamwork and putting pressure on them, letting them know we’re not backing down. We want this more than anyone.”
DID YOU KNOW?
Former South Iredell volleyball coach Megan Skouby is an assistant on the Cedar Ridge coaching staff. Skouby coached at South Iredell for six seasons beginning with the Vikings’ 2015 3A state championship campaign. North Iredell and South Iredell played together in the North Piedmont Conference during that stint, including during last season’s COVID-shortened schedule when the Raiders beat Skouby’s squad each of the three times they met.