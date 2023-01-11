North Iredell sweeps Statesville; Tharpe hits scoring milestone

Multiple times already in the game, North Iredell star forward Beckham Tharpe ran down the floor with the ball on a fast break on his way to an easy basket. This time was a bit different, however. Rather than leading the charge, he trailed behind a teammate.

The end result was ultimately the same. When the layup attempt rolled off the rim and down to Tharpe, he laid the ball home with ease and the crowd erupted.

With that bucket, Tharpe had surpassed the 1,000-point threshold and the game was stopped to celebrate the moment.

“It was a thrill to see him reach that tonight,” North Iredell head coach Jeff LeVan said. “To see someone work that hard over the years, seeing him achieve that was awesome.”

Tharpe’s 28-point performance helped boost the Raiders (9-6, 2-3 WFAC) to a 73-61 victory over rival Statesville (1-7, 1-4 WFAC), their first win since the calendar flipped to 2023.

“We needed this win,” LeVan said. “Just to believe that we could win again.”

The Raiders came out of the gates like they were looking to end the game quickly, racing out to a 14-4 lead by the midway point of the first quarter. A vast majority of the damage done on the offensive end was thanks to Tharpe and Cade Kidd with the former racking up 12 points in the first eight minutes of play and the latter knocking down a trio of 3-pointers.

Needing just 5 more points after the opening quarter to reach his milestone, the Raiders began to find Tharpe more often, trying to get him there as quickly as possible. He reached it at the 4:40 mark of the second.

“I thought the guys did a good job of playing within themselves but also looking to get Beckham to that number,” LeVan said.

North Iredell went into the locker room up 18 points, leading the Greyhounds 39-21, but as they have for most of the season, the Raiders’ third quarter woes briefly reared their head again.

Statesville’s Kobe Brown started the second half on an 8-0 run by himself and in just 1:10, the lead was down to 10.

“I wish I could fix that third quarter,” LeVan said. “During the timeout after (Brown) hit those threes, I think we were able to calm down a bit.”

By the end of the third, an 11-2 Raider run had pushed their lead back out to 23, 65-42.

North Iredell maintained its 20-point advantage for much of the final quarter before Statesville began to chip it away towards the end of the game after both teams had emptied their respective benches.

Brown paced the Greyhounds, finishing with 17 points with 14 of those coming after halftime. Mekiaun Davis also finished in double figures, scoring 10 points in the game.

Tharpe and Kidd led the way for the Raiders, with Tharpe’s 28 points representing a game-high while Kidd knocked down five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points.

“I talked with the guys (Monday) about building a winning streak,” Levan said. “I hope we started one tonight.”

The Raiders will look to build on Tuesday’s win when they travel to face East Lincoln (13-2, 4-1) on Friday night. Statesville is back at home Wednesday in a nonconference game against Carson (6-7).

North Iredell girls stifle Statesville in rout

The defensive-mindedness of the Raiders has paid dividends for them in recent weeks. After a 1-4 start to their season, North Iredell entered Tuesday having won eight of its last nine games, allowing just over 41 points per game in that span.

Their matchup with the Greyhounds continued that trend.

Behind another stellar defensive performance, North Iredell (10-5, 4-1 WFAC) dominated Statesville (2-9, 1-4 WFAC) 59-26 to win their sixth consecutive game.

“Defense has been our calling card all year,” North Iredell head coach Brandon Jolly said. “When we’ve been really good, it’s because we play well defensively.”

In their six-game winning streak, the Raiders defense has been even more impressive, allowing opponents to score, on average, 32.5 points per game.

Tuesday night was much of the same. After allowing Statesville to score 10 points in the opening quarter, they allowed just seven Greyhound points in the second and third quarters combined, including a stretch of over nine minutes where the Raiders didn’t allow a single field goal.

“I thought we were just OK in the first half,” Jolly said. “But I thought we were much better in the second half.”

In the game, Statesville ultimately made just 10 field goals, with half of those being 3-pointers as the Greyhounds found it hard to get good looks from inside the arc.

Offensively, the Raiders were powered by senior center Jewel Allen, who racked up 18 points in the victory while dominating the paint on defense. Lily Ward joined Allen in double figures, scoring 10 points in the game.

“(Using our size) is always going to be our go to,” Jolly said. “We’re going to have that advantage on so many nights, so we have to use it.”

The Raiders will look to continue their winning streak on Friday, but face their biggest conference test of the season when they travel to East Lincoln (15-0, 5-0). Statesville will play hosts noconference foe Carson (2-12) on Wednesday.