OLIN—The regular season is winding down, and look who’s caught fire.

North Iredell’s girls basketball team won for the 11th time in 13 games Friday. The Raiders (15-7, 9-3) defeated Statesville 44-22 on Senior Night to move into a second-place tie with St. Stephens in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference with two games remaining.

“We’re jelling,” North Iredell coach Brandon Jolly said. “We talked about how it would probably be around the Christmas tournament before we figured out who we are. They’re working hard and having fun.”

Lily Ward scored a game-high 19 points for the Raiders to complement her five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Jewel Allen added seven points and seven rebounds for North Iredell, which had 10 players score.

The Raiders held an 18-7 advantage at halftime. Offense proved hard to come by for either team.

Aliyah Curlee’s bucket in the post on a feed from Ailena Mykins capped an 11-0 run to close the third quarter, and the Raiders led 32-12 going to the fourth.

Their lead swelled to as many as 27 (41-14).

“We weren’t nearly as good as we probably could have been. You have the hoopla of senior night and wanting to make that special for the seniors,” Jolly said. “We pulled together at half and played a really good second half.”

Lariyah Hall grabbed 13 rebounds for the Greyhounds (6-13, 4-8), who were 0 for 18 from the 3-point line in the opening half.

“We’ve been hitting 3s,” Statesville coach Greg Stewart said. “We couldn’t get them to drop tonight.”

Sakari Johnson knocked down a pair of 3s in the fourth quarter when she scored all of her team-high eight points for the Greyhounds.

Statesville’s 22 points were the second fewest allowed this season by the Raiders, who won 60-12 at West Iredell on Jan. 17.

North Iredell will try to knock off unbeaten East Lincoln (22-0, 11-0) on Tuesday when the Mustangs visit Olin. East Lincoln won the first meeting in Denver, 50-27.

“They’re beating everybody by 30, 40 points,” Jolly said. “We held them to their (second) lowest point total of the year. Unfortunately, we had our lowest scoring game.”

Statesville is at St. Stephens on Tuesday.

North Iredell boys dispatch Statesville

Beckham Tharpe provided 25 points and 11 rebounds in his Senior Night outing as North Iredell turned back Statesville 66-60.

The Greyhounds (2-14, 2-10) trailed 62-48 midway through the fourth quarter. A late charge wasn’t enough.

Caleb Tillman scored as part of a 7-2 spurt for the Greyhounds in the first quarter. They led 16-12 when Kory Smith Jr. drained a 3-pointer.

The Raiders (14-8, 7-5) responded with an 8-0 run to end the period. Cade Kidd knocked down a trey then dished the ball the Greyson Kerr for another 3.

Kerr’s steal and one-handed jam punctuated the spurt to close the first.

Kerr buried back-to-back 3s to begin the second as the Raiders bridged the first two quarters with a 14-0 surge that propelled them to a 26-16 lead.

“Big minutes from him,” North Iredell coach Jeff LeVan said. “He caught fire and hit some great shots.”

It was a 39-29 Raiders advantage at halftime, and they led 57-43 at the end of the third quarter.

Statesville, which visits St. Stephens on Tuesday, was unable to overcome the deficit.

Smith tallied 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the Greyhounds. Teammate Kevin Bryant added 12 points and seven rebounds. Mack Davis also had 12 points.

Kerr tossed in 16 points for the Raiders, and Kidd dished out five assists.

The Raiders host East Lincoln on Tuesday. The Mustangs (18-4, 8-3) won the first meeting 60-55 in Denver.

“Big game for us in the RPI rankings,” LeVan said. “It’s a winnable game.”

BOX SCORES

(girls)

Statesville;3;7;5;10—22

North Iredell;11;7;14;12—44

STATESVILLE (22): Sakari Johnson 8, Morrison 5, Davidson 4, Hall 3, Joyner 2.

NORTH IREDELL (44): Lily Ward 19, Allen 7, Lippard 4, Gaither 3, Curlee 3, Mykins 2, Patterson 2, Bradford 2, Collins 1, Miller 1.

(boys)

Statesville;16;13;14;17—60

North Iredell;20;19;18;9—66

STATESVILLE (60): Kory Smith Jr. 15, Kevin Bryant 12, Mekiaun Davis 12, Z. Lackey 7, Tillman 6, J. Lackey 6, Owens 2.

NORTH IREDELL (66): Beckham Tharpe 25, Greyson Kerr 16, Pierce 6, Kidd 5, Adkins 4, Cloer 3, Soots 3, Mann 2, Saunders 2,