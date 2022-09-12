North Iredell sweeps Foard, extends its unbeaten start

OLIN—As you might expect from a team that reached the 2021 3A state final and returned all but one player, North Iredell is thinking big picture this season. The Raiders have shown no signs that they’re not ready for another run back Raleigh.

The hot start to 2022 continued Monday with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-18 victory over Fred T. Foard that raised the record to 13-0 overall and 5-0 in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference.

North Iredell defeated some of the best squads in the West to get to this point.

“I told the girls you just beat another good team,” said North Iredell coach Dave Markland, whose Raiders’ 3-1 record over Foard last fall included a four-set victory in the West region championship game.

Emma Norris registered 14 kills, three blocks and an ace to lead top-ranked North Iredell on Monday. Kaydan Flowers and Madeline Sigmon each supplied seven kills. Emily Campbell had six kills and three blocks.

“One of our goals is to try to control the momentum the best you can so we’re not digging out of holes,” Markland said. “Across the board I thought we played well. I think we served well which helped set up our block and our transition game.”

TALE OF THE TAPE

The Raiders fell behind 5-2 in the opening set. A 6-1 run midway through it, punctuated by back-to-back Norris kills, lifted them to a 16-12 advantage. They led by as many as eight points the rest of the way.

Campbell dished out the opening assist of the second set. It went for a Norris kill and a 1-0 lead. Campbell is a middle blocker but the first pass came her way. Campbell, better known for her big spikes and blocks, targeted the second pass perfectly. She and Norris smiled following that rare combination play.

The Raiders led 11-4 in the second and never looked back.

It was 6-0 North Iredell in the third set before the Tigers scratched. They got back within 14-13 on Laney Craig’s hustle save at their bench. The ball clipped the net tape, rolled across it and fell to a vacant spot on the Raiders’ side.

“(Foard) had some great plays that kept them in points, and I give them all the credit,” Markland said.

Norris cranked out three more kills to help the Raiders regain a cushion, 21-15, and they had to trouble closing it out.

PLAYING CLEAN

Markland was thrilled about his team playing a “clean” game.

The Raiders had only three violations, and two were service errors.

“You want to focus on being sharp,” he said. “Minimize your mistakes. Make the other team earn 25 points instead of giving them eight or 10.”

OTHER STATS

North Iredell setters Ailena Mykins and Megyn Gaither produced 19 and 16 assists, respectively.

Eliza Jenkins provided four kills, and Tilley Collins played a leading role in the Raiders’ serve receive and back row defense.

Averie Dale and Craig each had eight kills for the Foard.

UP NEXT

The Raiders continue their push for another conference championship on Wednesday when they travel to Hickory to take on St. Stephens. The Indians (10-3, 3-2) handed Foard its first conference loss last week, winning in five sets. But the Indians fell in five sets Monday to West Iredell.

“We’re on the road so you’re trying to go steal one,” Markland said. “… We have to put (the Foard win) behind us and make sure we’re ready to play.”

Every game is important for the Raiders if they hope to lock up home-court advantage in the state playoffs for the second straight year.

“That’s what we want,” Markland said, “because the atmosphere here is great.”