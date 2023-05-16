WALLBURG—North Iredell upset the No. 1 seed in the West on Tuesday night, beating Ledford 5-4 in the third round of the 3A state playoffs.

The 24th seeded Raiders (15-11) had never won a playoff game before this season and now they’ve won three.

Hunter Baldwin’s solo home run proved to be the game-winning run.

No other details on the game were available.

Ledford finished the season 20-5.

North Iredell advanced to face the winner between No. 21 seed Fred T. Foard (15-7) and No. 13 Oak Grove (16-9).