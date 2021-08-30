North Iredell snaps defending state champs’ 34-game winning streak (with video)

“When (Foard) got to nine points there was no panic yet,” Markland said. “I told them we’ve given them five points. Nerves might have had something to do with it.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Late in the first set, Tilley Collins went to the floor to make a difficult dig on a blast from Foard senior Martina Foster. It led to a set ball to Sigmon, who put it away for an 18-11 Raiders lead. Collins, Sigmon and Bolin led a solid defensive effort on the back row.

There were plenty of plays that got a rise out of the home fans. Like when freshman Megyn Gaither caught the Foard defense off guard with her instinctive dump set over the net. The ball landed in the front left corner on the Tigers’ side for a 21-15 advantage, and the Raiders had no trouble closing out the third set.

Norris, a middle blocker, sparked a dominant start to the fourth set. She racked up five kills and the Raiders took a commanding 8-2 lead.

“I was very proud of my middles,” Markland said. “They found another way to contribute until they got on track, and I think that had an influence on us coming out on top. It was definitely a team effort. Our setters did a good job. Tilley did also. And our outside hitters kept us alive while the middles were off a little bit.”