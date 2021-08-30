North Iredell snaps defending state champs’ 34-game winning streak (with video)

OLIN—North Iredell did something Monday night that no team had accomplished in quite a while.
Beat Fred T. Foard.
The Raiders’ 25-15, 19-25, 25-19, 25-12 victory in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener snapped a 34-game winning streak for the Tigers. The two-time reigning 2A state champions hadn’t lost since dropping a five-set decision to Watauga on Oct. 10, 2019.
“We knew it would be hard fought and it could go either way depending on the momentum swings,” North Iredell coach Dave Markland said.
Emma Norris finished with 15 kills and three blocks as North Iredell improved to 6-0. Skylar Bolin had 16 kills and served an ace, and Madeline Sigmon supplied 15 kills.
ANSWERING THE CHALLENGE
Foard’s second set win evened the match. It also represented the first time this season the Raiders had lost a set. They swept their previous five opponents.
“I think losing the second set kind of pushed us,” Norris said. “It showed us that we always have to stay on our toes. You can’t slack off at any time.”
North Iredell did itself no favors in the second set. Three hitting errors helped the Tigers race to a 4-0 advantage.
After another spike attempt sailed out of bounds it was 9-3.
“When (Foard) got to nine points there was no panic yet,” Markland said. “I told them we’ve given them five points. Nerves might have had something to do with it.”
HIGHLIGHTS
Late in the first set, Tilley Collins went to the floor to make a difficult dig on a blast from Foard senior Martina Foster. It led to a set ball to Sigmon, who put it away for an 18-11 Raiders lead. Collins, Sigmon and Bolin led a solid defensive effort on the back row.
There were plenty of plays that got a rise out of the home fans. Like when freshman Megyn Gaither caught the Foard defense off guard with her instinctive dump set over the net. The ball landed in the front left corner on the Tigers’ side for a 21-15 advantage, and the Raiders had no trouble closing out the third set.
Norris, a middle blocker, sparked a dominant start to the fourth set. She racked up five kills and the Raiders took a commanding 8-2 lead.
“I was very proud of my middles,” Markland said. “They found another way to contribute until they got on track, and I think that had an influence on us coming out on top. It was definitely a team effort. Our setters did a good job. Tilley did also. And our outside hitters kept us alive while the middles were off a little bit.”
MAKE SOME NOISE
The game featured a playoff atmosphere.
Foard has a following you might expect from a storied program that’s won eight state championships.
North Iredell, which has a rich tradition of its own, produced its largest home crowd so far this season as a pair of WFAC and 3A state championship contenders butted heads.
“That shows the respect we have for Foard, and it should be flattering for them,” Markland said when asked about the attendance. “The parents and fans were great, but I couldn’t say enough about our student section.
“We’ll have to go to their place, too, and I’m sure we can expect the same thing.”
UP NEXT
North Iredell (6-0, 1-0) visits St. Stephens on Wednesday. Foard (4-1, 0-1) hosts West Iredell the same day.
The Raiders and Tigers meet again Sept. 22 in Newton. Norris said they are happy to have one game in hand against Foard.
“Knowing the first game is under our belt gives us confidence for the rest of the season,” she said.