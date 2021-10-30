North Iredell shuts out West Iredell in season finale

OLIN—The process of rebuilding a high school football program is never easy. There’s many ups and downs along the long and winding road back to relevance with many bricks needed to build that solid foundation.
The North Iredell Raiders (3-6, 3-4) placed the single biggest brick down on their path to rebuilding with its 10-0 win over West Iredell (1-7, 1-6) in the regular-season finale Friday night.
It's been over 10 years since the Raiders have won more than two conference games in a single season, seven years since winning on senior night and three years since a win over an in-county team. All three of those records have been broken with the Raiders triumph on Friday.
“We ran the gauntlet through ‘big four’ (Statesville, Hickory, North Lincoln, East Lincoln) and they held their heads and I’m so proud of them,” North Iredell head coach Andy Howell said. “We asked the seniors before the season to leave the program better than they found it and they’ve put us on the bubble of the playoffs and they’ve done a great job this year.”
The Raiders were amongst the ‘First Five Out’ group prior to the win over West Iredell. With fifth place in the Western Foothills Conference wrapped up, it’s up to the selection committee on Saturday to see if North Iredell can end the county’s longest state playoff drought at 15 years.
Defense was the calling card for both teams in the first half Friday night with no points scored. A combined seven punts, 67 yards and 11 penalties were posted in the first 24 minutes of action.
The Raiders defense kept the pressure on in the second half forcing three interceptions by West Iredell, two by senior Logan Brooks and the other by senior Dillion Hobbs. West Iredell mustered only 72 yards of offense in the game.
North Iredell capitalized on the second interception by Brooks and senior quarterback John Jackson Jr. hit junior Tanner Lentz for an 18 yard score just before the third quarter expired to break the stalemate.
“We came out flat and a lot of it was due to West Iredell and they took it to us,” Howell said. “We responded well in the second half and I was happy with how we played there.”
North Iredell tacked on a field goal midway through the fourth quarter to push the game out of reach. Jackson Jr. went 2-for-9 for 28 yards and one touchdown. Lentz caught both completions for 28 yards. The Raiders used a dual threat backfield most of the game between sophomore Sabino Moreno and senior James Jackson. Moreno rushed for 58 yards on 20 attempts and Jackson compiled 65 yards on 15 rushes.
It is a long shot for the 3-6 Raiders to make the 3A west state playoffs. Regardless of the outcome for Saturday’s bracket reveal, North Iredell carries not only momentum into the offseason, but a lot of pride as well.