North Iredell shuts out West Iredell in season finale

Defense was the calling card for both teams in the first half Friday night with no points scored. A combined seven punts, 67 yards and 11 penalties were posted in the first 24 minutes of action.

The Raiders defense kept the pressure on in the second half forcing three interceptions by West Iredell, two by senior Logan Brooks and the other by senior Dillion Hobbs. West Iredell mustered only 72 yards of offense in the game.

North Iredell capitalized on the second interception by Brooks and senior quarterback John Jackson Jr. hit junior Tanner Lentz for an 18 yard score just before the third quarter expired to break the stalemate.

“We came out flat and a lot of it was due to West Iredell and they took it to us,” Howell said. “We responded well in the second half and I was happy with how we played there.”

North Iredell tacked on a field goal midway through the fourth quarter to push the game out of reach. Jackson Jr. went 2-for-9 for 28 yards and one touchdown. Lentz caught both completions for 28 yards. The Raiders used a dual threat backfield most of the game between sophomore Sabino Moreno and senior James Jackson. Moreno rushed for 58 yards on 20 attempts and Jackson compiled 65 yards on 15 rushes.