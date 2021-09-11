North Iredell shut out in return to field

CLAREMONT—A week of uncertainty about practices and games ended with the North Iredell Raiders falling to the unbeaten Bunker Hill Bears 41-0 on Friday night.

First-year coach Andy Howell refused to allow Covid-19 and things beyond his control be a crutch for his football program.

"No excuses. We have to continue to get better and perform better,” Howell said. "We have to get back to the North Iredell work ethic and get better in every practice and every game."

It was the Raiders' first game since the Aug. 20 season opener.

The high-powered Bears attacked the Raiders early and often. They scored on their first possession as quarterback Carson Elder found Elijah Boston with a 6-yard touchdown pass at the 7:40 mark in the first quarter to put the Bears on the board.

Following multiple exchanges of punts, Bunker Hill traveled 61 yards in five plays culminating in an Elder to Devin Brice 27-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 14-0.

On the following first play from scrimmage, Boston picked off the Raiders and returned it 60 yards to extend the Bunker Hill advantage to 21-0.