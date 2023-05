North Iredell's baseball team, seeded No. 24 in the 3A West, hosts No. 25 seed Northwest Cabarrus (14-9) at 7 p.m. Friday in the second round of the 3A state playoffs.

The Raiders (13-11) are coming off their first playoff win in program history, a 9-7 victory Tuesday night at No. 9 seed Parkwood.

Friday's winner moves on to round three to face either No. 1 seed Ledford (19-4) or No. 17 seed Tuscola (16-7).