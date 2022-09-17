North Iredell secures first win in conference opener versus Foard

NEWTON—North Iredell controlled the ball most of the first half Friday night but still trailed Fred T. Foard 7-6 following Raiders running back Sabino Moreno’s 11-yard touchdown jaunt with 1 minute, 44 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The pendulum was about to swing for good, though. The Raiders went on to spoil the Tigers’ homecoming with a 26-7 victory—their first of the season—in both teams’ Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener.

North Iredell’s defense forced a Foard punt on the possession following Moreno’s score. The Tigers tried a fake. North Iredell snuffed it out and stopped punter Stewart Simmons on downs.

North Iredell (1-3, 1-0) took over at the Foard 49-yard line with 1:09 left.

Then quarterback Will Akers connected down field for a 33-yard strike to Dylan Goodson to move the ball quickly to the Tigers’ 16. North Iredell got to the line of scrimmage, and Akers spiked the ball to stop the clock.

“We thought we could hit them deep over the middle,” North Iredell coach Andy Howell said.

Two incompletions ensued, leading to fourth down. But Akers found Gibson across the middle again at the 1-yard line to keep the drive going.

Akers punched the ball in the end zone on the next play, giving North Iredell a 12-7 lead with 24 seconds left in the half.

“That was a momentum swing there,” Howell said. “We made some big plays and you could just feel it on the sideline.”

LET’S GET PHYSICAL

The ball belonged to the Raiders to start the third quarter, and they made the most of it.

They started from their own 29. Akers carried the ball for a 16-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage. It ended with him bulling over a Foard defender in front of the Raiders’ sideline.

That drew cheers from the North Iredell faithful.

“We talk about North Iredell of the ’80s and ’90s and representing those guys where you know when you play North Iredell you’ve got a game on your hands,” Howell said. “We’re trying to get back to that physicality. Will set the tone there (in the second half) with that hit.”

Akers’ 30-yard run shortly thereafter moved the ball to the Foard 5-yard line. Moreno scored on a run from there to make it 18-7 Raiders with 10:38 remaining in the third.

Akers added a 6-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter, and Moreno’s subsequent two-point conversion run produced the final margin.

UNFAZED

The Tigers scored on the game’s opening possession. Chris Mazo hauled in a 41-yard pass from Aidan Landrum to set up Mazo’s 9-yard touchdown run with 6:56 seconds left in the first quarter.

It didn’t faze the Raiders. That one big pass play accounted for a huge chunk of the Tigers’ total offense. North Iredell held them to 140 total yards on the evening while dominating possession.

“We have a lot of character,” Howell said. “I’m not sure we realize how good we could be.”

NOTABLES

North Iredell’s offensive line opened some big holes up the middle for Moreno, who also did his part by gaining yards after contact. Moreno finished with 155 yards and two TDs on 26 carries.

Akers added 69 rushing yards.

Goodson finished with five catches for 72 yards. Akers had 120 yards passing.

Bronson Leonard had multiple tackles for losses, and Ladainian Sales and Tripp Guill each intercepted a pass for the Raiders.

Landrum was 11 of 19 passing for 81 yards and was picked off twice. Deonte McIllwain led the Tigers’ rushing attack with 43 yards on 11 carries.

UP NEXT

The Raiders host St. Stephens on Friday, Sept. 23.

Foard (0-4, 0-1) visits West Iredell.

SCORING SUMMARY

North Iredell;0;12;6;8—26

Fred T. Foard;7;0;0;0—7

First quarter

FTF—Chris Mazo 9 run (Stewart Simmons kick), 6:56.

Second quarter

NI—Sabino Moreno (pass failed), 1:44.

NI—Will Akers 1 run (pass failed), :24.

Third quarter

NI—Moreno 5 run (run failed), 10:38.

Fourth quarter

NI—Akers 6 run (Moreno run), 9:52.