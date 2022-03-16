North Iredell’s Bumgarner stepping aside as coach

Roger Bumgarner, who is preparing to retire from the school system, has stepped down as North Iredell girls basketball coach following nine seasons leading the Raiders.
“I’ve been praying about (the decision),” he said Wednesday. “Probably over the last year I’ve pondered it. I think it’s time to move on to the next chapter of life.”
Under his direction, the Raiders qualified for the 3A state playoffs seven times, including this season when they were 13-12 and 8-6 in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference.
His teams won several conference titles. The 2016-17 team captured the North Piedmont Conference regular-season and tournament championships and entered the playoffs 26-0. That group finished 28-1.
“As I look back, I’m thrilled to have been given the opportunity to coach at North Iredell,” said Bumgarner, who turns 69 in June. “It’s a place with a lot of history, a lot of tradition, a lot of winning in girls basketball.
“I was very fortunate to coach some great players. Great players make coaches look good.”
The 2017-18 team made the deepest playoff run during his tenure. That season the Raiders reached the 3A West region semifinals. Two more wins would have gotten them to the state final, but they came up short against Gastonia Ashbrook and finished 24-6.
Bumgarner compiled an overall record of 140-82.
Success was not the only thing contributing to an enjoyable stint with the Raiders.
“Practice time with the players, you know, going through the season and watching them play and execute is special,” he said. “There’s no kids better than the ones I coached at North Iredell.”
Bumgarner arrived at North Iredell in 2013 after previously coaching in various capacities at Alexander Central. Then-North Iredell athletic director Nick Tomlin told Bumgarner he was going to introduce him “to the most important person” at the school.
“He was right. Johnny Ely has gotten so much done for me,” Bumgarner said of North Iredell’s maintenance guru who worked on Bumgarner’s staff. “We have a great relationship.”
Bumgarner also expressed thanks to what he described as a supportive administration at North Iredell.
The school presented him with a commemorative plaque that thanked him for his “hard work, dedication and compassion.”
The vacancy created by his departure will be posted, North Iredell athletic director John Sherrill noted, and the search to find Bumgarner’s replacement will commence.
Bumgarner said he wouldn’t mind seeing assistant Mariah Johnson, who played for him, promoted to head coach.
“I think she would do a great job,” he said. “But that’s out of my control.”
Another of his former players, Regan Allen, led North Stanly to the conference championship and a 20-3 record in her first season this year.
Regardless of who succeeds him, Bumgarner said he wanted the program to be “in good hands.”
“I tried to leave it as good, or better, than when I first came here,” he said. “I feel like I’ve done that. It’s been a great nine years of my life.”