North Iredell’s Bumgarner stepping aside as coach

Roger Bumgarner, who is preparing to retire from the school system, has stepped down as North Iredell girls basketball coach following nine seasons leading the Raiders.

“I’ve been praying about (the decision),” he said Wednesday. “Probably over the last year I’ve pondered it. I think it’s time to move on to the next chapter of life.”

Under his direction, the Raiders qualified for the 3A state playoffs seven times, including this season when they were 13-12 and 8-6 in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference.

His teams won several conference titles. The 2016-17 team captured the North Piedmont Conference regular-season and tournament championships and entered the playoffs 26-0. That group finished 28-1.

“As I look back, I’m thrilled to have been given the opportunity to coach at North Iredell,” said Bumgarner, who turns 69 in June. “It’s a place with a lot of history, a lot of tradition, a lot of winning in girls basketball.

“I was very fortunate to coach some great players. Great players make coaches look good.”