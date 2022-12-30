North Iredell rolls to Holiday Classic title

OLIN—The tournament is named the North Iredell Holiday Classic, and the Raider girls basketball team made sure the championship trophy wasn’t leaving campus Friday night.

In yet another dominant performance, No. 3 seed North Iredell captured the title by coasting to a 62-36 victory over No. 4 seed Wilkes Central.

The Raiders’ average margin of victory in their three tournament victories over sixth-seeded South Iredell, second-seeded Mooresville and the Eagles (4-8) was 23 points.

“It definitely means a lot,” senior Jewel Allen said afterward when asked about her team winning the championship. “We have some new players, but we’re all coming together as a group.”

The Raiders improved to 7-5 on the season, and that record is a tad misleading.

“I think our schedule at the beginning prepared us,” said North Iredell coach Brandon Jolly, whose team has four combined losses to West Rowan (twice), Lake Norman and Alexander Central. “All those teams are still undefeated. Those losses are tough in the moment, but it’s helped prepare us for something like this.”

PUTTING THE GAME AWAY

The Raiders led 23-16 at halftime but gradually began to distance themselves in the third quarter.

Reserve Aliyah Curlee converted a pair of three-point plays as North Iredell outscored the Eagles 17-8 through the first six minutes of the period to push the lead to 40-24.

Wilkes Central managed to get back within 41-29 at the end of the third, but Lucy Wittenmyer and Tilley Collins each drained a 3-pointer as part of a 9-2 spurt to begin the fourth quarter, and the Raiders’ 50-31 lead continued to swell from there.

BALANCING ACT

The tournament’s Most Valuable Player award went to Allen.

Allen followed up her 20-point outing in the 54-26 semifinal win over Mooresville with another game-high against Wilkes Central. She had her way offensively down low, finishing with 21 points.

But it wasn’t a one-person show.

Collins scored 16 points, dished out five assists and made four steals in the tournament final.

“The more balanced we are the better we’ll be,” Jolly said. “I really thought Tilley was exceptional tonight.”

Tatum Bradford pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds for the Raiders. The sophomore also assisted seven buckets and stole the ball five times.

Each of those players were named to the all-tournament team, as was teammate Lily Ward, whose 21 points led North Iredell in the 46-31 first-round win over South Iredell.

FIRST-HALF TIDBITS

Allen scored three consecutive field goals around the basket to propel the Raiders to an 11-4 lead in the first quarter. Bradford dished the ball to her twice, and then Ward found her inside.

Eight of the Raiders’ 11 field goals in the first half were assisted.

Anna Rollins’ steal and layup capped a 10-0 Eagles run bridging the first and second quarters, and they led for the first and only time, 14-11, with 6:58 remaining in the half. Rollins, an all-tournament member, led Wilkes Central with 13 points.

North Iredell settled for several lower percentage perimeter shots on the offensive end during Wilkes Central’s surge.

Ward’s steal and transition assist to Allen sparked an immediate 8-0 run that allowed the Raiders to regain the lead for good. Bradford punctuated it with a fast break basket after Collins stole the ball and dished it to her.

“We got back to doing what we do well: attack the basket and feed Jewel,” Jolly said.

UP NEXT

North Iredell resumes Western Foothills Athletic Conference play Tuesday when it hosts North Lincoln.

BOX SCORE

Wilkes Central;8;8;13;7—36

North Iredell;11;12;18;21—62

WILKES CENTRAL (36): Anna Rollins 13, Lyon 6, Munsey 5, Privette 5, Smoker 5, Richardson 2.

NORTH IREDELL (62): Jewel Allen 21, Tilley Collins 16, Curlee 7, Bradford 6, Gaither 4, Ward 4, Wittenmyer 3, Mykins 1.