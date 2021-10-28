North Iredell rolls, advances to state quarterfinals

Then Sigmon stepped behind the service line. By the time Ashe County regained serve it was already 10-0 in the first set.

That was the longest of some strong service runs by Sigmon, who finished with five aces to go with her three kills and one block.

Sigmon mixed up speeds and served to different locations. It sent the Huskies scrambling and allowed the Raiders to get into a groove even when her serve didn’t go for an ace.

“It really helps in getting control of the game,” Sigmon said. “When they can’t do much with (the serve) it goes hand-in-hand with the block and us running our offense.”

“That’s a weapon, and she did well,” Markland added. “I think we have a lot of servers that do a great job.”

FLOWERS POWER

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Middle blocker Kayden Flowers once again showed why she is a freshman playing major varsity minutes.

Flowers registered two of her six solo blocks during the dominant start.