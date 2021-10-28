North Iredell rolls, advances to state quarterfinals

OLIN—Halfway there.
North Iredell took another step in its quest for a state championship Thursday night, overwhelming Ashe County in the third round of the 3A state playoffs with a 25-9, 25-8, 25-12 victory.
Two wins separate the Raiders from reaching the state final in Raleigh for the fifth time in program history.
Not the ultimate objective, though. That would be capturing the program’s third state championship. They need three more wins to accomplish that.
“Everyone puts in 100 percent effort all the time, and we always have each other’s backs,” junior Madeline Sigmon said. “I think we have what it takes to win it all.”
Time will tell. They certainly didn’t need much time to punch their ticket to the state quarterfinals.
Ashe County played catch up most of the way, leading only once—1-0 in the second set.
This was a North Iredell clinic.
“I think we are playing our best volleyball of the year,” Raiders coach Dave Markland said. “Everyone clicked. In my opinion, we are peaking at the right time.”
SET THE TONE
The Huskies served first and the Raiders immediately broke it on Emma Norris’ first kill of the match.
Then Sigmon stepped behind the service line. By the time Ashe County regained serve it was already 10-0 in the first set.
That was the longest of some strong service runs by Sigmon, who finished with five aces to go with her three kills and one block.
Sigmon mixed up speeds and served to different locations. It sent the Huskies scrambling and allowed the Raiders to get into a groove even when her serve didn’t go for an ace.
“It really helps in getting control of the game,” Sigmon said. “When they can’t do much with (the serve) it goes hand-in-hand with the block and us running our offense.”
“That’s a weapon, and she did well,” Markland added. “I think we have a lot of servers that do a great job.”
FLOWERS POWER
Middle blocker Kayden Flowers once again showed why she is a freshman playing major varsity minutes.
Flowers registered two of her six solo blocks during the dominant start.
Markland raved about her performance in last week’s huge five-set victory over Fred T. Foard in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament championship victory, which allowed the Raiders to have home-court advantage throughout the West regionals in the playoffs.
Once again Flowers didn’t shy away from a big moment, which any single-elimination game represents.
“She’s come out of her shell,” Sigmon said. “She is playing well.”
OUTSIDE ADJUSTMENT
Junior outside hitter Skylar Bolin dressed but never checked into the game. She sat on the bench with a taped right hand. The Raiders hope to have her back soon.
In Bolin’s absence, Eliza Jenkins stepped up.
Jenkins contributed eight kills and three blocks.
“She did a great job coming in there,” Sigmon said.
OTHER NOTABLES
Flowers also had four kills. Norris finished with seven kills and a couple of blocks.
Setters Ailena Mykins and Megyn Gaither contributed 17 and eight assists, respectively.
Tilley Collins paced the Raiders in digs while also aiding the service game that kept Ashe County off balance.
Paige Overcash led the Huskies with 10 kills and one block.
UP NEXT
Ashe County’s season ended at 8-7.
North Iredell (24-1), the top seed in the West, will host the winner of Thursday’s third-round game between either No. 4 seed Kings Mountain (20-2) or No. 12 seed Crest (20-3) in the state quarterfinals Saturday.