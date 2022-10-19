North Iredell repeats as WFAC tournament champs

OLIN—Back-to-back champions.

Unbeaten and top-ranked North Iredell (27-0) swept Fred T. Foard 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 to capture its second straight Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament championship on Wednesday night.

Ailena Mykins was the first of a group of seniors to step forward afterward and accept the championship trophy. Mykins hoisted it in the air as she began walking back to the Raiders’ sideline, garnering another chorus of cheers for the home crowd.

“Very proud,” said Mykins, who assisted 26 kills and made 12 digs against Foard. “It’s a very good feeling to know we did it again.”

GETTING THE JOB DONE

Emily Campbell’s bomb of a spike propelled North Iredell to a 16-13 lead in the first set. The Raiders, who trailed 9-5, led by at least three points the rest of the way.

It was 6-6 in the second set when the Raiders went on an 11-3 run. Emma Norris had six kills during the spurt. She finished with 16 kills and 13 digs.

Madeline Sigmon’s kill made it 22-15 North Iredell in the third set. The Tigers (18-7) refused to go quietly, clawing back to within 23-21 thanks, in part, to three Raider hitting errors.

But North Iredell closed it out, securing its third win in as many meetings this season with Foard.

“Very happy for our team,” North Iredell coach Dave Markland. “They worked very hard the whole year. They beat a talented and well-coached team. It was a well-earned victory.”

BY THE NUMBERS

Tilley Collins led the Raiders in digs with 27. Madeline Sigmon supplied 14 kills and 15 digs. Megyn Gaither helped Mykins direct the North Iredell offense with 23 assists.

Laney Craig had nine kills for Foard. Maya Beatty added eight kills to go with her two aces, and Averie Dale chimed in with six kills and two blocks.

IREDELL ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM SELCECTIONS

Sigmon was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

“We all love her and are so proud of her,” Mykins said. “She played well and is very deserving.”

Joining Sigmon on the all-tournament team were teammates Norris, Collins and Mykins.

West Iredell had two all-tournament selections. They were Addison Gallyon and Brooklyn Gibson.

EYEING HOME COURT

North Iredell is ranked No. 1 in the state and should be the top overall seed in the 3A West bracket when the N.C. High School Athletic Association releases playoff pairings Thursday.

“This was a goal,” Markland said of the conference tournament title. “Second goal was to try to win the most so we can be at home in the playoffs. There’s some strong teams in the West. Playing at home would be a big help.”

The Raiders backed up their No. 1 seed in the West last season, never leaving home and winning the regional title over Foard in four sets to advance to the 3A state final in Raleigh before falling to East Regional champ Cedar Ridge in four sets at Reynolds Coliseum.