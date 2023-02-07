OLIN—One of the perks of winning it ALL: championship rings.

Additional fruit of the North Iredell volleyball team’s labor was realized Tuesday night as members of the Raiders squad stepped forward to accept that hard-earned bling during a ceremony at halftime of the varsity boys basketball game against East Lincoln.

It wasn’t just the rings, though. This group also received customized wooden championship ring boxes. And, each player received a replica of the 3A state championship plaque with their name on it.

“Y’all like it?” Raiders coach Dave Markland asked after the team left the gym floor and entered the hallway outside.

“I love it,” responded libero Tilley Collins, a Queens University signee and one of a handful of seniors on the team who will continue their volleyball careers at the next level.

The Raiders put the exclamation point on a 33-0 season in November when they defeated Greenville J.H. Rose in five sets (25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9) at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum to capture the 3A state title, the program’s third overall and second in five years.

North Iredell opened the decisive fifth set with an 8-1 run. Rose battled back to within 11-8.

Then North Iredell shut the door. Madeline Sigmon recorded a kill to make 12-8. Kaydan Flowers followed with a kill to raise the lead to 13-8, and the Raiders added two more points, including Emma Norris’ match-high 24th kill to seal the deal. Norris, an East Carolina signee, was named the game’s MVP.

After everyone had a chance to try on their newly-acquired jewelry featuring the NI initials and Raider logo in the center, Norris was asked how it felt on her finger.

“Feels like we won state again,” said the senior and R&L County Volleyball Player of the Year.

It looked a little loose.

Maybe a resize? Too big?

“I don’t care as long as it’s on,” she said grinning ear to ear.

To the Raiders, the ring symbolizes more than a championship.

It also signifies the journey and, perhaps more importantly, who helped make this memorable season that also included the conference championship, conference tournament championship and Western Regional championship possible.

It represents “our family,” Collins said. “Every time I look at this I’m going to think about what we won but also think about who we won it with.”

While there is a collection of college-bound seniors departing, the Raiders also have some talented returning players who were integral in making the 2022 state title possible.

Maybe those who will be back can find a way to be fitted for another championship ring in 2023.

“We hope they do,” Collins said.