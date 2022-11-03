North Iredell ready for another crack at the state title

North Iredell is back in the 3A state volleyball final. It’s certainly something to be thrilled about, and the Raiders rightfully are.

Make no mistake about it, though. Returning was never the ultimate goal entering the season. Not with the wealth of talent that returned from the 2021 state runner-up team.

This is a business trip, and the Raiders intend to do their best to complete the mission.

At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, West Regional champ North Iredell (32-0) and East Regional champ J.H. Rose (28-1) of Greenville will vie for the 3A state title in N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum.

“I think having gone there last year will help,” Raiders coach Dave Markland said.

Cedar Ridge defeated them 25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 25-16 in last year’s state championship match.

While they did win a set and had a couple of close set losses, the Raiders never truly found the rhythm that got them to Raleigh.

“We lost to ourselves, I think, more than we did to Cedar Ridge,” senior and UAB commit Madeline Sigmon said following the Raiders’ three-set sweep over Fred T. Foard in the region final Tuesday. “It’s important for us to be as close as we’ve ever been (Saturday). We need to go compete like we’ve done all season.”

Again, North Iredell faces a formidable foe.

J.H. Rose has lost only once, a five-setter to Cardinal Gibbons on Aug. 27. The Rampants ride a 22-game winning streak into the state final, having swept every opponent in the process. That includes Cedar Ridge in Tuesday’s East Regional final.

Leading Rose offensively is 6-foot-1 outside hitter Amelia Taft. The senior committed to play beach volleyball at LSU. She has 243 kills. Bowling Green State commit Helen Wilford, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, has 208 kills. Their primary setter, Anna Bayes, can also put the ball away. She has 138 kills.

The Raiders feel they’re up to the challenge.

“We want to try to keep the pressure on the other team,” senior Ailena Mykins said, “and just play our game.”