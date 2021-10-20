North Iredell rallies, beats Foard for WFAC tournament title in showdown between two of the state’s top teams

NEWTON—North Iredell dug its collective heels in and summoned the strength to rally from a two-sets-to-one deficit and beat Fred T. Foard to claim the Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament championship Wednesday night on Foard’s home court.
The Tigers sandwiched 25-18 and 25-19 victories around a 25-23 Raiders win in the second set.
With their backs against the wall, the Raiders responded, taking the fourth set in dominating fashion 25-13 and then regrouping from a slow start in the fifth to win it as well, 15-9.
Skylar Bolin blocked the ball at the net on match point, touching off a wild celebration amongst Raider players and their fans that made the trip.
“I was very proud of the heart they showed, not giving up and rolling over,” North Iredell coach Dave Markland said.
North Iredell (21-1) and Foard (22-3), ranked fifth and seventh in the state among all classifications, shared the WFAC regular-season title with a pair of 13-1 league records. They split their two meetings.
Wednesday’s outcome broke the tie. North Iredell earned the WFAC’s higher seed for the upcoming 3A state playoffs. The Raiders will most likely be the No. 1 overall seed in the 3A West bracket when it is released. If that’s the case, they would play at home—provided they keep winning—all the way to the state final.
There was more than a tournament title riding on the third meeting with the two-time reigning 2A state champion Tigers, a fact not lost on all participants.
“This was an opportunity to win a conference tournament championship, an opportunity to get a better seeding (for the playoffs) and host whatever rounds we can,” Markland said. “This was more than just trying to get revenge,” he added, referring to the Raiders’ three-set loss at Foard on Sept. 22.
“It feels amazing,” North Iredell setter Ailena Mykins said after she and her teammates accepted the championship trophy. “We put in a lot of hard work, and this makes it all worth it.”
TALE OF THE TAPE
The Raiders made it look easy early in the first set. Misleadingly easy. Freshman Kayden Flowers served two of her three aces and Emma Norris and Bolin followed those with one kill apiece, propelling North Iredell to a 9-2 advantage.
Foard fought back to win the first set by a seven-point margin.
“I think we got ahead of ourselves,” Mykins said. “But we got back in it and lifted each other up.”
Norris put the ball to the floor for a kill on an assist from Mykins to close out an incredibly tight second-set win, 25-23.
It was 16-all in the third set. The Tigers rattled off nine of the last 12 points to win it. North Iredell’s serve receive struggled late in that frame. The Raiders surrendered three aces during the spurt.
They shook it off, though. A 6-0 run midway through the fourth gave them a 17-10 advantage and sent them on their way to evening the match at two sets apiece. Norris had three kills during the pivotal run. Tilley Collins served a pair of aces for two of the last four points to close out the set.
Martina Foster had two kills to help Foard seize a 3-1 lead in the last set. It was 4-1 Tigers after Laney Craig’s kill. The Raiders called timeout.
Asked what Markland’s message to them was, Mykins said, “Do your job. Get back in it. Do what we know you can do. Play volleyball.”
The momentum pendulum swung the Raiders’ way, and Norris was a big reason why. The East Carolina commit racked up five kills as North Iredell surged ahead, 6-5. It was 7-5 following one of Emily Campbell’s five blocks.
Two Eliza Jenkins kills helped the Raiders maintain a two-point edge at 9-7. They never relinquished the lead from there.
ALL-TOURNAMENT SELECTIONS
Mykins, Collins, Campbell and Norris represented North Iredell on the WFAC All-Tournament Team.
Norris was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. She finished the championship game with 22 kills.
Markland praised Norris for her performance. Others fed off her play, Markland noted, and “then we started to look like the well-rounded team that we are,” he said.
Foster, Craig and Lyndsie Warren were selected to the all-tournament team from Foard.
OTHER NOTABLES
Foster and Craig each supplied 10 kills. Foard teammate Averie Dale added nine kills to complement her five blocks.
Bolin produced 11 kills, while Campbell and Madeline Sigmon contributed 10 each. Sigmon also had a couple of blocks. Collins keyed the defensive effort away from the net, and Megyn Gaither helped Mykins direct the North Iredell offense at setter.