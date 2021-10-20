North Iredell rallies, beats Foard for WFAC tournament title in showdown between two of the state’s top teams

There was more than a tournament title riding on the third meeting with the two-time reigning 2A state champion Tigers, a fact not lost on all participants.

“This was an opportunity to win a conference tournament championship, an opportunity to get a better seeding (for the playoffs) and host whatever rounds we can,” Markland said. “This was more than just trying to get revenge,” he added, referring to the Raiders’ three-set loss at Foard on Sept. 22.

“It feels amazing,” North Iredell setter Ailena Mykins said after she and her teammates accepted the championship trophy. “We put in a lot of hard work, and this makes it all worth it.”

TALE OF THE TAPE

The Raiders made it look easy early in the first set. Misleadingly easy. Freshman Kayden Flowers served two of her three aces and Emma Norris and Bolin followed those with one kill apiece, propelling North Iredell to a 9-2 advantage.

Foard fought back to win the first set by a seven-point margin.

“I think we got ahead of ourselves,” Mykins said. “But we got back in it and lifted each other up.”

Norris put the ball to the floor for a kill on an assist from Mykins to close out an incredibly tight second-set win, 25-23.