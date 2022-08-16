North Iredell Raiders set their sights high again

A year ago, North Iredell won 26 of 28 games, shared the Western Foothills Athletic Conference regular-season championship, captured the WFAC tournament title, claimed the 3A West region crown, and advanced to the 3A state championship match in Raleigh.

What will the Raiders do for an encore in 2022?

We’re about to find out.

North Iredell opens the season at home Wednesday against 2021 Greater Metro Conference champion South Iredell. The Raiders return every starter and all but one player from the squad that lost to Cedar Ridge in four sets during the 3A final at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum.

Expectations are high once again in Olin.

“With the chemistry we have, hopefully we can get back to states,” senior setter Ailena Mykins said. “There’s the mental idea that it might not happen. We have to work hard for it.”

“Coach (Dave) Markland is making sure we’re not complacent and pushing us to work even harder,” added Emma Norris, the reigning R&L county player of the year who committed to East Carolina.

The Raiders boast experience in all phases of the game.

Norris (284 kills, 89 bocks), Madeline Sigmon (221 kills, 37 blocks) and Skylar Bolin (178 kills) led the front row attack as juniors. They were each named all-conference as were Mykins, who led the team in assists, and returning senior Tilley Collins, a libero who paced the team in digs and passing percentage. Middle blocker Emily Campbell (153 kills, 78 blocks) made the WFAC all-tournament team.

Returning junior Eliza Jenkins and returning sophomores Megyn Gaither and Kaydan Flowers also made important contributions last season.

This nucleus is a tight-knit group that spends time together off the court too.

“It’s a family atmosphere,” Mykins said. “… We’ve added some new players and made them part of that family bond.”

The battle for conference supremacy could come down to North Iredell and Fred T. Foard once again.

Last season the teams shared the WFAC regular-season title after splitting two meetings. The Raiders prevailed in the rematch between the top two teams in the 3A West to claim the WFAC tournament championship. That win proved crucial. It secured the No. 1 overall playoff seed in the West bracket—North Iredell never had to leave home.

Wouldn’t you know, the Raiders and Foard met again in the region final to determine who advanced to Raleigh. North Iredell earned a four-set victory in front of their raucous crowd, denying the Tigers a third straight trip to the state finals. They had won the previous two 2A state championships.

“I think it will be very similar when we play them,” Norris said. “We haven’t seen them since regionals. They did lose some good players. But they’re going to be wanting to win just as bad as we are.”

The seniors have lost only three games since joining the team.

They enjoyed an undefeated regular season as sophomores. Duplicating that this year won’t be easy. Not with Foard lurking and an abundance of top-notch teams that make up the nonconference portion of the schedule.

They won’t have to wait long to be tested.

The Raiders host Watauga on Friday. The Pioneers reached the 4A West region final last year before losing and finishing 22-5.

On Saturday, North Iredell welcomes Lake Norman and West Rowan. The game with West Rowan is the first of a pair of non-league meetings between the two. The Falcons, who host North Iredell on Sept. 1, were 27-3 last year and lost to Fred T. Foard in the 3A quarterfinals.

No cupcakes next week either.

The Raiders travel to Hendersonville on Tuesday to face West Henderson and North Henderson. West Henderson, a perennial power, finished 21-5 last year after losing a five-set heartbreaker to Foard in the third round of the 3A playoffs. North Henderson lost to West Rowan in the third round and wound up 22-6.

Then Wednesday the Raiders visit T.C. Roberson, 21-2 a year ago after falling to Watauga in the 4A state quarterfinals.

“Coach Markland wants us playing teams that will make us better,” Norris said.

Mykins said it’s “the kind of schedule we’ve been waiting for.”

“We’re up for that challenge,” she said.

Regardless of the opponent, the Raiders understand there will be a bull’s eye on their backs every time they step on the court.

Then again, a team that accomplished everything North Iredell did a year ago and that features the returning talent the Raiders have should expect nothing less than the opponent’s best shot every night.

“I love it,” Norris said. “The girls on the team love it.”

“We want teams to come for us,” Mykins said. “It’s an opportunity for us to try to shut them down and show them we’re not a team to mess around with.”