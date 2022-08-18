North Iredell Raiders ‘excited to build on’ last season’s growth

OLIN— Reestablishing a winning culture. It’s something North Iredell desperately wants to do.

Success boosts pride in and around the football program. It also makes opponents aware of an unwillingness to be a doormat on their schedule.

“We have to get to the level where other teams want to scrimmage us but they’re not calling us for an easy game,” second year head coach Andy Howell said.

The Raiders took a step in the right direction a year ago. They won three games.

Not ideal. But not bad either, all things considered. North Iredell endured three winless seasons in the previous four, including back-to-back O-fers leading into fall of 2021.

Finishing 3-6 overall and fifth in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference at 3-4 was progress. It lit a fire too.

“They were ready to go a couple weeks after the season ended,” Howell said. “They’re excited to build upon that, and that excitement continued throughout the offseason. More kids at summer workouts. More kids coming out for football.”

There are 44 players on the varsity roster, which is littered with juniors.

Eleven starters return: six on offense and five on defense.

Howell said he anticipates Will Akers assuming the quarterback duties.

“Tough kid,” Howell noted. “Hard-nosed.”

Howell believes his offensive line has improved. Holden McGee and Noah Ivey gained valuable experience on the line last season as sophomores.

Three players are vying for carries in the backfield. Sabino Moreno added about 15 pounds of muscle, Howell said, and running track in the spring could pay dividends in terms of speed. Zander Faulkner “has a ton of upside and could be a next-level player.” The Raiders are also getting Jayden Nordtveit, a rising freshman.

Receiver will be by committee.

“We’re more mature with more speed on offense,” Howell said.

John Jackson Jr., a key loss on offense, will also be missed on defense. Jackson, Landon Dancy and Logan Brooks were three-year starters. They combined for 10 interceptions and more than 20 pass breakups last season.

“We’re the most inexperienced” in the secondary, Howell said. “The guys are working hard. They’ll be all right.”

Tayven Rucker, Tanner Lentz and Shane Nicholson return up front on defense. Talib Mitchell leaves a void to fill there, though. Mitchell had 15 tackles for loss and four sacks as a senior last year.

Bronson Leonard and Ian Smith return at linebacker. Leonard had more than 70 tackles as a junior. Howell expects him to be the leader of the defense.

“He makes plays,” Howell said. “Tough kid—call him Captain America around here.”

There is some uncertainty in the kicking game. Would-be returning kicker Eddie Flores is out injured.

North Iredell had some turnover in its coaching staff, but Howell said that won’t alter the offensive and defensive philosophies.

The Raiders hope to qualify for the state playoffs for the first time since 2006. It won’t be easy with the likes of Statesville, East Lincoln and Hickory in the WFAC. North Lincoln too. North Iredell lost to those teams last season by a combined score of 184-0. The Raiders beat Fred T. Foard, St. Stephens and West Iredell to finish fifth in the league.

“Everybody’s going to be better,” Howell said. “I want to say we’re going to be better. Like I’ve said, ‘You guys have got teams that want to beat you now after you beat them last season. You have to have a different mindset.’

“There’s expectations around here now for growth. They’re eager to improve. They’re pushing each other.”