OLIN — Sometimes all it takes is a coach to push the right buttons to push a team over the top. In the midst of a lackluster practice the day prior to one of the most important games of the season for North Iredell, head coach Jeff LeVan laid into his team, calling them out for a lack of toughness and urgency on the defensive end.

The Raiders responded Tuesday night with one of their most complete defensive efforts of the season.

“That was pure grit out there tonight,” LeVan said. “We haven’t shown much of that this season, but they hunkered down tonight when they needed to and got the job done.”

Behind a stellar showing on both ends of the floor, North Iredell (15-8, 8-5) smothered an East Lincoln (18-5, 9-4) team that rolled into Olin on a four-game winning streak, defeating the Mustangs 69-56 and avenging a loss to them earlier in the season.

“The defense that we showed was the most important thing tonight,” LeVan continued. “I spent way too much time fussing at them at practice that we had to get tougher on defense.”

“The standard never changes,” a player excitedly shouted towards LeVan as he walked by.

“The standard never changes,” LeVan shouted back with a smile.

The standard for the Raiders basketball program, built over years of solid play, has been one predicated on the same grit and toughness that LeVan wanted to inspire his team to play with. However, some early losses in conference play left North Iredell with a mountain to climb to get back towards the top of the conference by season’s end.

With the victory over East Lincoln, the Raiders have now beaten every team in the conference this season, with the exception of undefeated Hickory.

And their victory over the Mustangs was a thorough one. After a back-and-forth contest early, the lead changed hands for the final time with 6:09 to play in the second quarter on a Beckham Tharpe layup that gave the Raiders a 22-21 lead.

By the end of the half, North had built a 10-point advantage, 37-27, and never allowed the Mustangs to get within five points for the remainder of the game.

“We changed to a matchup zone defense in the second quarter, and I think it really threw them off,” LeVan said. “We had only shown that one other time this season so I don’t think they really knew how to respond.”

The Raiders also prevented the Mustangs from getting any second-chance scoring opportunities throughout the game, grabbing defensive rebounds with authority.

Offensively, as they are almost every night, the Raiders were led by Tharpe, who tossed in 25 points to go along with numerous big rebounds and perfect passes. Many of those passes went back outside the three-point arc to open Raiders, leading to seven made threes for North in the game.

With the win, North Iredell has put itself in a position to move up to the third seed in the upcoming conference tournament with a win and an East Lincoln loss to North Lincoln on Friday.

“I think tonight was huge for our guys,” LeVan said. “We have the talent. We just haven’t put the tenacity into our game that we needed to. We did that tonight, and I think it’ll carry over as we head into the postseason.”

The Raiders wrap up their regular season on Friday night when they host rival West Iredell (3-20, 1-12). Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.