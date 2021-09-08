North Iredell pauses athletics

Athletic activities scheduled for Wednesday and the remainder of the week at North Iredell High School will not go on as planned. Sports have temporarily been suspended.

Athletic director John Sherrill notified the R&L of the decision Wednesday afternoon.

“I met with all coaches today, and we have put athletics at North Iredell on a pause starting today in hopes to help lower our quarantine numbers,” Sherrill wrote in an email. “We hope to resume practice and games on Monday, September 13th.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

North Iredell is one of six schools in the Iredell-Statesville Schools district that, for the time being, moved students to remote learning after an increase in COVID-19 cases as well as close contact quarantines.

Among the events that won’t be played is Friday’s varsity football game at Bunker Hill. The Raiders (0-1) and Bears (2-0) were originally scheduled to play Sept. 3 in Claremont. That was postponed to the teams’ open date this week and now will be canceled altogether.

North Iredell’s varsity football team hasn’t played since the Aug. 20 season opener at home against South Iredell.

The Raiders’ Aug. 27 game at Lake Norman was also canceled due to quarantine numbers.