North Iredell opens season with varsity sweep of South Iredell

OLIN—Brandon Jolly won 180 games and led his teams to a pair of 4A state finals and one state championship in 11 seasons as boys basketball coach at Lake Norman.

Now he’s trying his hand as a girls basketball coach at North Iredell.

So far, so good. He is off to a 1-0 start.

The Raiders pulled away from South Iredell in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s season opener, giving Jolly a 60-46 win in his debut.

The first of many victories?

“I hope so,” he said afterward.

North Iredell held a 25-19 advantage at halftime. The Vikings still trailed only by six (39-33) with 2 minutes, 5 seconds left in the third quarter after Olivia Humphrey scored.

Center Jewel Allen sparked the surge that helped the Raiders distance themselves.

Allen scored 12 points during a 14-4 Raiders run bridging the third and fourth quarters. Her third offensive stickback of the last period upped the lead to 53-37 near the 5 minute mark. It was smooth sailing from there.

Allen finished with a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds.

“Jewel took over,” Jolly said. “She controlled the glass. She controlled the paint. She finished around the rim. We’re going to be as good as she plays.”

Lily Ward added 14 points for North Iredell with all but three of those coming from the foul line.

Tatum Bradford contributed 10 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Raiders. Tilley Collins, fresh off helping North Iredell’s volleyball team win the 3A state championship, pitched in with eight points and five rebounds.

A putback by Megyn Gaither—also a key member of the state-title winning volleyball team—gave the Raiders the lead for good, 18-16, with 3:07 left in the second quarter.

Jolly appreciated his team’s performance, especially given the fact they’d had only a couple of practices with their full complement of players.

“We just need time to mesh and jell,” he said.

South Iredell post player Kayden Johnson had success down low, scoring 13 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Vikings center Daria Fink added nine points to go with her 12 rebounds. Grace Hutchens and Anayah Turner also had good outings with 10 and eight points, respectively.

RAIDERS TAKE CONTROL EARLY, ROLL IN BOYS GAME

Behind Beckham Tharpe’s game-high 26 points and 13 rebounds, North Iredell’s boys basketball team stormed past South Iredell in the teams’ season opener Friday night.

“We rode the horse,” Raiders coach Jeff LeVan said referring to their go-to post player who also dished out four assists.

It was hardly a one-man show. Ten different players scored.

North Iredell’s opening salvo set the tone.

Tharpe fed Greyson Kerr for a transition layup that capped a 16-0 run to begin the game.

The Vikings managed only one field goal and a pair of free throws in the first quarter and trailed 20-4 at the end of the period.

Kade Pierce buried a 3-pointer on a kick-out pass from Tharpe, and the Raiders led 27-9 in the second quarter.

The lead continued to swell. Reserve Kyle Osborne’s trey in the waning moments of the second quarter on another assist from Tharpe sent the Raiders into halftime leading 44-14.

“Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect,” LeVan said. “We’ve had ‘A’ practices and ‘D’ practices. It’s been inconsistent. But I was pleased with what I saw tonight.

“We have talent. We just have to play together. I thought we played very unselfish.”

The halftime deficit was too much to overcome for the Vikings.

Kerr, who moved into a starting role this season, supplied 14 points and nine rebounds.

“He gave us good minutes,” LeVan said.

Pierce, who’s one-handed dunk put the exclamation point on the victory, added 11 points, as did fellow Raider reserve Aiden Patterson. Avery Cloer chimed in with nine points and four assists, and Cole Saunders added eight points.

MJ Childress poured in 17 points to lead the Vikings. Nolan Clark canned three 3-pointers in the third quarter and scored each of his 14 points in the second half. Eyan Lewis rounded out the double-figure scorers for South Iredell, finishing with 11 points.

UP NEXT

North Iredell is at West Rowan on Tuesday.

South Iredell visits Davie County on Tuesday.

BOX SCORES

(girls)

South Iredell;5;14;18;9—46

North Iredell;9;16;20;15—60

SOUTH IREDELL (46): Kayden Johnson 13, Grace Hutchens 10, Fink 9, Turner 8, Sarver 4, Humphrey 2.

NORTH IREDELL (60): Jewel Allen 20, Lily Ward 14, Tatum Bradford 10, Collins 8, Gaither 5, Daniels 2, Lippard 1.

(boys)

South Iredell;4;10;19;23—56

North Iredell;20;24;20;26—90

SOUTH IREDELL (56): MJ Childress 17, Nolan Clark 14, Eyan Lewis 11, Mattei 7, Layne 3, Jones 2, L. Clark 2.

NORTH IREDELL (90): Beckham Tharpe 26, Greyson Kerr 14, Aiden Patterson 11, Kade Pierce 11, Cloer 9, Saunders 8, Kidd 4, Osborne 3, Stewart 2, Adkins 2.