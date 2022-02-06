North Iredell Middle earns I-SS wrestling championship

OLIN—With six wrestlers capturing titles and seven others securing runner-up finishes, North Iredell Middle School claimed the Iredell-Statesville Schools Middle School Championship on Saturday at North Iredell High School.

The Bears, who also had three third-place finishers, scored 277 points.

Lakeshore Middle had the most individual champions and finished second with 257 points. The Lakers produced seven winners.

Following Lakeshore was Woodland Heights Middle (186 points), West Iredell Middle (104), Troutman Middle (90), Oakwood Middle (44) and East Iredell Middle (17).

Below is a list of the top four wrestlers in each weight class:

76 pounds

1st: Gannon Yost, Woodland Heights 6th 8-2

2nd: Gabe Lyle, North Iredell 6 8-3

3rd: Jacob McClure, Lakeshore Middle 6 6-5

4th: Levi DeGroot, East Iredell 6 5-5

83 pounds

1st: Logan Sauer, Lakeshore Middle 6 8-3