North Iredell Middle earns I-SS wrestling championship

OLIN—With six wrestlers capturing titles and seven others securing runner-up finishes, North Iredell Middle School claimed the Iredell-Statesville Schools Middle School Championship on Saturday at North Iredell High School.
The Bears, who also had three third-place finishers, scored 277 points.
Lakeshore Middle had the most individual champions and finished second with 257 points. The Lakers produced seven winners.
Following Lakeshore was Woodland Heights Middle (186 points), West Iredell Middle (104), Troutman Middle (90), Oakwood Middle (44) and East Iredell Middle (17).
Below is a list of the top four wrestlers in each weight class:
76 pounds
1st: Gannon Yost, Woodland Heights 6th 8-2
2nd: Gabe Lyle, North Iredell 6 8-3
3rd: Jacob McClure, Lakeshore Middle 6 6-5
4th: Levi DeGroot, East Iredell 6 5-5
83 pounds
1st: Logan Sauer, Lakeshore Middle 6 8-3
2nd: Alex Leon, North Iredell 6 8-3
3rd: Cooper Maython, Woodland Heights 7th 10-2
4th: Charlie Fogle, Oakwood Middle 6 9-3
90 pounds
1st: Ryder Menard, Lakeshore Middle 8 10-1
2nd: Raymond Halstead, Woodland Heights 6th 11-1
3rd: Raden Bailey, Troutman Middle 7 9-2
4th: Greyson Fisher, West Iredell 6 3-8
98 pounds
1st: Wesley Kendall, North Iredell 6 11-1
2nd: Brivan Burgess, Oakwood Middle 7 11-1
3rd: Brock Lippard, Woodland Heights 7th 7-5
4th: Mason Keiser, Lakeshore Middle 7 3-8
106 pounds
1st: Demarcus Freeman, Lakeshore Middle 7 9-2
2nd: Kolby Wallace, North Iredell 8 10-2
3rd: Waylon Wyatt, Woodland Heights 8th 10-3
4th: Camden Wike, West Iredell 8 3-8
113 pounds
1st: Andrew Harra, Woodland Heights 7th 11-0
2nd: Cody Campbell, North Iredell 8 10-2
3rd: Miguel Nunez, East Iredell 7 5-7
4th: Tate Manning, Lakeshore Middle 8 7-4
120 pounds
1st: Jovan Gonzalez, Woodland Heights 8th 8-1
2nd: Jacob Dyson, North Iredell 7 6-5
3rd: Jayden Lewis Williams, Lakeshore Middle 7 5-7
4th: Tristan Payne, Troutman Middle 8 5-7
126 pounds
1st: Dalton Carter, North Iredell 8 11-0
2nd: Laurentino Reyes, Troutman Middle 8 8-4
3rd: Gage Bass, West Iredell 8 8-2
4th: Henry Deaver, Woodland Heights 8th 5-6
132 pounds
1st: Carson Sutphin, North Iredell 8 11-0
2nd: Max LeMark, Lakeshore Middle 8 10-2
3rd: Aiden Khondboena, Woodland Heights 7th 5-5
4th: Kieran Ammons, Oakwood Middle 7 3-7
138 pounds
1st: Mason Heffner, Lakeshore Middle 7 7-4
2nd: Charlie Gatton, North Iredell 8 7-3
3rd: Xavier Thomas, West Iredell 8 8-2
4th: Johan Burtica, Oakwood Middle 8 6-6
145 pounds
1st: Demicio Nunez, West Iredell 7 8-2
2nd: Kris Coleman, North Iredell 7 7-3
3rd: Rees Cooper, Woodland Heights 8th 7-3
4th: Nixon Wright, Lakeshore Middle 8 5-6
152 pounds
1st: Cody Hager, North Iredell 8 11-0
2nd: Will Stone, West Iredell 6 6-4
3rd: Ryan Curley, Lakeshore Middle 8 6-5
4th: Emily Bianchi, Oakwood Middle 8 7-6
160 pounds
1st: Johnny Camp, Lakeshore Middle 8 8-2
2nd: Albert Rhyne, West Iredell 8 2-8
3rd: Kaden Bradshaw, Troutman Middle 7 7-3
4th: Dane Hill, North Iredell 7 9-2
170 pounds
1st: Keyshon Morrison, Lakeshore Middle 7 8-0
2nd: Marley Williams, Woodland Heights 6th 8-4
3rd: Xander Beacham, North Iredell 7 4-6
4th: Kamdyn Clark, Oakwood Middle 6 3-8
182 pounds
1st: Hayden Youngblood, Woodland Heights 7th 11-1
2nd: Anthony Montes, Lakeshore Middle 8 11-1
3rd: Cooper Johnson, North Iredell 8 10-3
4th: Seth Hamilton, Troutman Middle 7 6-7
195 pounds
1st: David DiLeo, Lakeshore Middle 8 10-0
2nd: Marvin DelAngel, West Iredell 8 9-1
3rd: Nathan Dillard, North Iredell 7 9-3
4th: Geter Edmonds, Troutman Middle 6 3-7
220 pounds
1st: Hunter Puckett, North Iredell 8 12-0
2nd: Drake Myers, Troutman Middle 8 8-3