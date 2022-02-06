 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Iredell Middle earns I-SS wrestling championship
0 Comments

North Iredell Middle earns I-SS wrestling championship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
wrestling logo

OLIN—With six wrestlers capturing titles and seven others securing runner-up finishes, North Iredell Middle School claimed the Iredell-Statesville Schools Middle School Championship on Saturday at North Iredell High School.

The Bears, who also had three third-place finishers, scored 277 points.

Lakeshore Middle had the most individual champions and finished second with 257 points. The Lakers produced seven winners.

Following Lakeshore was Woodland Heights Middle (186 points), West Iredell Middle (104), Troutman Middle (90), Oakwood Middle (44) and East Iredell Middle (17).

Below is a list of the top four wrestlers in each weight class:

76 pounds

1st: Gannon Yost, Woodland Heights 6th 8-2

2nd: Gabe Lyle, North Iredell 6 8-3

3rd: Jacob McClure, Lakeshore Middle 6 6-5

4th: Levi DeGroot, East Iredell 6 5-5

83 pounds

1st: Logan Sauer, Lakeshore Middle 6 8-3

2nd: Alex Leon, North Iredell 6 8-3

3rd: Cooper Maython, Woodland Heights 7th 10-2

4th: Charlie Fogle, Oakwood Middle 6 9-3

90 pounds

1st: Ryder Menard, Lakeshore Middle 8 10-1

2nd: Raymond Halstead, Woodland Heights 6th 11-1

3rd: Raden Bailey, Troutman Middle 7 9-2

4th: Greyson Fisher, West Iredell 6 3-8

98 pounds

1st: Wesley Kendall, North Iredell 6 11-1

2nd: Brivan Burgess, Oakwood Middle 7 11-1

3rd: Brock Lippard, Woodland Heights 7th 7-5

4th: Mason Keiser, Lakeshore Middle 7 3-8

106 pounds

1st: Demarcus Freeman, Lakeshore Middle 7 9-2

2nd: Kolby Wallace, North Iredell 8 10-2

3rd: Waylon Wyatt, Woodland Heights 8th 10-3

4th: Camden Wike, West Iredell 8 3-8

113 pounds

1st: Andrew Harra, Woodland Heights 7th 11-0

2nd: Cody Campbell, North Iredell 8 10-2

3rd: Miguel Nunez, East Iredell 7 5-7

4th: Tate Manning, Lakeshore Middle 8 7-4

120 pounds

1st: Jovan Gonzalez, Woodland Heights 8th 8-1

2nd: Jacob Dyson, North Iredell 7 6-5

3rd: Jayden Lewis Williams, Lakeshore Middle 7 5-7

4th: Tristan Payne, Troutman Middle 8 5-7

126 pounds

1st: Dalton Carter, North Iredell 8 11-0

2nd: Laurentino Reyes, Troutman Middle 8 8-4

3rd: Gage Bass, West Iredell 8 8-2

4th: Henry Deaver, Woodland Heights 8th 5-6

132 pounds

1st: Carson Sutphin, North Iredell 8 11-0

2nd: Max LeMark, Lakeshore Middle 8 10-2

3rd: Aiden Khondboena, Woodland Heights 7th 5-5

4th: Kieran Ammons, Oakwood Middle 7 3-7

138 pounds

1st: Mason Heffner, Lakeshore Middle 7 7-4

2nd: Charlie Gatton, North Iredell 8 7-3

3rd: Xavier Thomas, West Iredell 8 8-2

4th: Johan Burtica, Oakwood Middle 8 6-6

145 pounds

1st: Demicio Nunez, West Iredell 7 8-2

2nd: Kris Coleman, North Iredell 7 7-3

3rd: Rees Cooper, Woodland Heights 8th 7-3

4th: Nixon Wright, Lakeshore Middle 8 5-6

152 pounds

1st: Cody Hager, North Iredell 8 11-0

2nd: Will Stone, West Iredell 6 6-4

3rd: Ryan Curley, Lakeshore Middle 8 6-5

4th: Emily Bianchi, Oakwood Middle 8 7-6

160 pounds

1st: Johnny Camp, Lakeshore Middle 8 8-2

2nd: Albert Rhyne, West Iredell 8 2-8

3rd: Kaden Bradshaw, Troutman Middle 7 7-3

4th: Dane Hill, North Iredell 7 9-2

170 pounds

1st: Keyshon Morrison, Lakeshore Middle 7 8-0

2nd: Marley Williams, Woodland Heights 6th 8-4

3rd: Xander Beacham, North Iredell 7 4-6

4th: Kamdyn Clark, Oakwood Middle 6 3-8

182 pounds

1st: Hayden Youngblood, Woodland Heights 7th 11-1

2nd: Anthony Montes, Lakeshore Middle 8 11-1

3rd: Cooper Johnson, North Iredell 8 10-3

4th: Seth Hamilton, Troutman Middle 7 6-7

195 pounds

1st: David DiLeo, Lakeshore Middle 8 10-0

2nd: Marvin DelAngel, West Iredell 8 9-1

3rd: Nathan Dillard, North Iredell 7 9-3

4th: Geter Edmonds, Troutman Middle 6 3-7

220 pounds

1st: Hunter Puckett, North Iredell 8 12-0

2nd: Drake Myers, Troutman Middle 8 8-3

3rd: Samuel Ochoa, Lakeshore Middle 7 5-5

4th: Brian Shuford, West Iredell 6 4-6

285 pounds

1st: Trevor Hobbs, North Iredell 8 12-0

2nd: Job McCoy, Troutman Middle 8 9-1

3rd: Gabriel Bean, Woodland Heights 6th 4-7

4th: Marcus Mitchell, Lakeshore Middle 7 5-5

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert