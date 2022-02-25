North Iredell knocks off West top seed Hickory in second round of 3A playoffs

‘NO PANIC’

The Raiders were poised to win in regulation.

Leading 48-45 with 11.3 seconds left, Tharpe went to the free-throw line with a chance to make it a two-possession game. He missed both attempts, leaving the door open for the Red Tornadoes.

Jamien Little gave them new life. His 3-pointer from the right wing bounced around the rim and in to tie the game with about 2 seconds left. The home crowd erupted as time expired.

Euphoria on one side of the bleachers. A sense of ‘oh no’ on the other.

The Raiders led by seven (40-33) when Jackson Hawkins drained their only 3-pointer of the game with 6:47 remaining in the fourth and still led 46-40 near the 2-minute mark.

But Hickory found a way to draw even.

The Raiders returned to the sideline needing to regroup after such a disheartening turn of events.

“There was no panic,” LeVan said. “We’ve been there before.”

BRING THE NOISE

North Iredell students rushed the floor to celebrate with their players after the final buzzer.