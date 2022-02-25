North Iredell knocks off West top seed Hickory in second round of 3A playoffs

HICKORY—North Iredell had no intention of leaving Hickory without a win Thursday night. The body language and focus made that much clear. Not even a demoralizing, heroic shot by Hickory at the end of regulation to extend the game could thwart the mission.
Playing with a refuse-to-lose mentality, the Raiders advanced again in the 3A playoffs, this time at the expense of Hickory. The West region top-seeded Red Tornadoes? Well, their offseason started earlier than most probably expected.
The Raiders (19-8), seeded 16th, eliminated previously once-beaten Hickory (26-2) in the second round, prevailing 58-53 in overtime. The win avenged two regular-season losses to Hickory, which won those by a combined 13 points.
Raiders coach Jeff LeVan was momentarily at a loss for words afterward.
“Simply put we out-toughed them,” he said. “We were physical, and we wouldn’t quit.”
It was their second overtime playoff victory in three nights. They opened the playoffs Tuesday with a 59-56 OT win over Greensboro Dudley (20-9).
“Just like Dudley the other night, I thought we were ready for it,” North Iredell junior Beckham Tharpe said.
BONUS BASKETBALL
The game was knotted at 48 after regulation. The Raiders outscored Hickory 10-5 in overtime.
Reserve Landon Dancy put them in front, 50-48, on his baseline layup with 3 minutes, 36 seconds remaining.
North Iredell never trailed or allowed the Red Tornadoes to pull even the rest of the way.
“We needed to score first and then I felt like the defense would take care of the rest,” LeVan said.
Nursing a 54-50 lead with 40 seconds left, Dancy swatted Britt Rumbaugh’s 3-point try from the right corner out of bounds. Reserve Xavier Grimball grabbed the defensive rebound on Hickory’s next shot attempt and was fouled.
Grimball sank one of two free throws to make it 55-50.
Jayden Maddox buried his third 3-pointer of the game to pull the Red Tornadoes within 55-53 with 14 seconds left.
John Jackson Jr. drew a foul immediately on the ensuing inbounds pass and calmly walked to the line and made two free throws to push the lead to 57-53.
Hickory was unable to answer. After boarding another missed shot, Tharpe added one more free throw to seal the deal.
“This gets us one more step closer to our goal,” Tharpe said.
‘NO PANIC’
The Raiders were poised to win in regulation.
Leading 48-45 with 11.3 seconds left, Tharpe went to the free-throw line with a chance to make it a two-possession game. He missed both attempts, leaving the door open for the Red Tornadoes.
Jamien Little gave them new life. His 3-pointer from the right wing bounced around the rim and in to tie the game with about 2 seconds left. The home crowd erupted as time expired.
Euphoria on one side of the bleachers. A sense of ‘oh no’ on the other.
The Raiders led by seven (40-33) when Jackson Hawkins drained their only 3-pointer of the game with 6:47 remaining in the fourth and still led 46-40 near the 2-minute mark.
But Hickory found a way to draw even.
The Raiders returned to the sideline needing to regroup after such a disheartening turn of events.
“There was no panic,” LeVan said. “We’ve been there before.”
BRING THE NOISE
North Iredell students rushed the floor to celebrate with their players after the final buzzer.
Raiders fans filled the visiting side and were louder most of the night—with the exception of the clutch 3 at the end of regulation—than the home side, which was also full.
“It kind of felt like our house a little bit,” Tharpe said.
FIRST-HALF NOTES
The Raiders led 13-6 in the first quarter after Tharpe’s three-point play.
An 8-0 run to close the quarter, sparked by its defense, allowed Hickory to lead 14-13 going to the second quarter.
There were four lead changes and two ties in the second quarter. Hickory held a 27-24 advantage at the half after Jackson Hawkins’ three-quarter court shot bounced off the rim.
BY THE NUMBERS
Jackson led the Raiders with 17 points.
Tharpe, who spent a large portion of the first half in foul trouble, and Hawkins both had double-doubles. Hawkins, who sustained a bloody nose early in the fourth quarter, scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Tharpe had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Dane Coltrane pulled down another eight rebounds, and Dancy and Cole Saunders each supplied six points.
Maddox scored a game-high 20 points for Hickory.
UP NEXT
The Raiders play at No. 8 seed West Charlotte (18-9) at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Lions defeated No. 9 seed Ledford (16-6) 75-55 in the second round Thursday.
BOX SCORE
North Iredell 58, Hickory 53 (OT)
North Iredell;13;11;11;13;10—58
Hickory;14;13;6;15;5—53
NORTH IREDELL (58): John Jackson 17, Jackson Hawkins 15, Beckham Tharpe 12, Dancy 6, Saunders 6,Grimball 1, Coltrane 1.
HICKORY (53): Jayden Maddox 20, Redmond 8, L. Maddox 7, Little 7, Rumbaugh 4, Hill 3, Walker 2, Rose 2.