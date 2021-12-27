North Iredell hosting holiday basketball tournament

The North Iredell Holiday Classic tips off Tuesday. Consolation-round games and semifinals will be Wednesday. Consolation games continue Thursday, and the girls and boys championship games will be played at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.
The basketball tournament features eight schools that will compete in the girls’ and boys’ brackets. They are as follows: Bessemer City, Langtree Charter, Mooresville, North Iredell, Rocky River, Seaforth, South Iredell and West Iredell.
Tuesday’s opening-round action is as follows:
Girls games
#1 Langtree vs #8 West Iredell, 10 a.m.
#2 Bessemer City vs #7 Mooresville, 1 p.m.
#4 North Iredell vs #5 Rocky River, 4 p.m.
#3 Seaforth vs #6 South Iredell, 7 p.m.
Boys games
#1 Bessemer City vs #8 West Iredell, 11:30 a.m.
#3 Mooresville vs #6 Seaforth, 2:30 p.m.
#4 Langtree vs #5 Rocky River, 5:30 p.m.
#2 North Iredell vs #7 South Iredell, 8:30 p.m.
“By moving game times to help accommodate travel, we cannot use traditional brackets and keep the integrity of the seeding,” North Iredell athletic director John Sherrill noted. “We will keep the seeding correct and do our best to accommodate. There will be a daily bracket in the gym lobby and team area for all to see.”