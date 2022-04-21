North Iredell hires state title-winning coach

North Iredell High School revealed this week that it has named former Lake Norman High School boys basketball coach Brandon Jolly as its new girls basketball coach.

“I always thought I’d get back into basketball coaching,” Jolly said Thursday. “This was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

He replaces Roger Bumgarner, who announced in March he was retiring from coaching after nine seasons leading the Raiders. He was 140-82 with seven playoff appearances and a few conference championships.

Jolly will finish out the year at Lake Norman, where he teaches physical education and coaches golf. He will teach P.E. at North Iredell in addition to taking over the girls basketball program.

The move eliminates the longer work commute for the 1998 Statesville High graduate, who played basketball for the Greyhounds in 1998 when they reached the 2A state semifinals.

“I’ve been trying to get to the more northern part of the county for a few years,” he said. “Both of my kids will go to North. So for seven straight years I’ll have children in school there. The timing just worked out.”

His daughter, Tessa, will be a rising freshman. She currently attends Oakwood I.B. Middle where, in addition to volleyball, she played basketball.

Getting to coach his daughter didn’t factor into his decision to apply for the North Iredell vacancy, according to Jolly.

“Not really,” he said. “She was going to go there regardless.”

Jolly became Lake Norman’s varsity boys basketball coach in 2007. The Wildcats were 156-80 in his first nine seasons. During that time, the Wildcats also captured three conference championships and reached two 4A state finals.

Lake Norman punctuated the 2009-10 campaign with the 4A state championship. The Wildcats outscored Fayetteville Terry Sanford 23-5 in the fourth quarter to prevail 63-46 in the final. The Associated Press named Jolly the 2010 N.C. Basketball Coach of the Year.

In 2014, Jolly’s Wildcats returned to Raleigh for the 4A state final. They came up short, losing 62-59 to Apex and finishing the season 28-2.

Jolly stepped away from coaching basketball for one season in 2016. He returned to the Wildcats’ sideline for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Before being promoted to varsity head coach, Jolly spent five seasons as Lake Norman’s junior varsity boys basketball coach. His JV squads compiled a 77-26 record, and that included a perfect 21-0 season in 2004-05.

He expects a smooth transition from boys to girls basketball.

“I think a lot of it will be the same,” Jolly said. “There will be a lot of learning for the girls the first year. Roger had a lot of success with the girls in his system. I play a different style.”

The Raiders graduate a handful of seniors from this past season’s team, which went 13-12 overall, 8-6 in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference and advanced to the 3A state playoffs.

Headlining the list of returnees is center Jewel Allen. The 6-foot junior led them in scoring. She averaged 10 points and six rebounds per game.

“I think we can be successful,” Jolly said.

He noted that he intends to meet with prospective North Iredell players next week at which time they will discuss offseason plans for skill development.

Jolly has not assembled his coaching staff yet, although he did say current Raiders assistant Johnny Ely would “probably stay on.”