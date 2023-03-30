North Iredell dominated possession and the scoreboard Wednesday night, defeating Statesville 5-0.

Coming into the game on a five-game losing streak with three of the losses to top 15 teams in 3A and 4A, the Raiders almost found themselves in an early hole after Statesville’s Lacie Evans took an errant pass from North Iredell and came inches from opening the scoring 9 minutes in.

But the Raiders (4-5, 1-3) responded well to the close call, scoring just four minutes later when Lucy Wittenmyer knocked in a corner from Alayna Faw.

Wittenmyer scored again 5 minutes before halftime on another corner, this one served in by Lauren Combs to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead at the half.

North Iredell head coach Tyler Carter said he was proud of how his team responded after a tough stretch.

“We just came off of five straight losses,” Carter said. “We needed a win and we needed some positivity. We played well.”

It was more of the same in the second half, as the Raiders’ high-pressure defense led to a Statesville (0-5, 0-4) turnover early into the half.

Brianna Ladino took advantage of the turnover, shooting and scoring from distance to give the Raiders a 3-0 lead in the 44th minute.

The Raiders added to their lead in the 66th minute when Combs was taken down in the box. Combs appeared to roll her ankle but stayed in the game and scored the penalty kick before being taken out.

Megyn Gaither rounded out the scoring in the 78th minute on another corner assist from Faw to give the Raiders their first conference win of the young season.

The Raiders’ five-goal outburst ended a five-game scoring drought for the defensively-minded team. Of those five losses, one came against 3A West No. 1 St. Stephens and one against 3A No. 3 Hickory.

Including North Iredell, which is currently ranked 23rd in 3A West, the Raiders’ conference features five teams ranked in the top 25, with three of those ranked in the top 6.

“We play in the toughest conference in the state, usually five or six teams out of conference make the playoffs and go deep,” Carter said. “We’ve shown that we can compete with good teams. We think we can compete. We are young. We have some really good freshmen. It’s all in our head and our heart.”

It doesn’t get any easier for the Raiders as they will travel to face off against another tough in-conference opponent Friday in East Lincoln. The Mustangs are currently ranked 6th in 3A West.

“We are pretty defensive. Last season we only gave up 18 goals in total,” Carter said. “We are really dangerous on set pieces. If we can get four or five good chances and keep it close, look for something on the other end of the field like a good set piece, that’s what we rely on against tough teams. Compete and frustrate them. We can do it. We just have to come out, be dangerous and compete and look to score on set pieces.”