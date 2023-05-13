Tuesday’s historic breakthrough for North Iredell’s baseball program wasn’t enough to satisfy the Raiders.

That first playoff victory created an appetite for more.

On Friday night, North Iredell won a home playoff game for the first time. The Raiders, seeded No. 24 in the 3A West, gutted out a 1-0 victory over No. 25 seed Northwest Cabarrus.

“As a coach, you wonder if the atmosphere is too big and if they’ll be able to handle the pressure,” North Iredell coach Derrick Wishon said. “They came out relaxed, focused and with the same kind of intensity. They competed and fought hard.”

Dan Loyd doubled in the third inning. It was one of only two hits for the Raiders (14-11). Hunter Baldwin’s sacrifice bunt moved him to third, and Bryson Morrison’s RBI hit drove him home for the game’s only run.

Loyd pitched a four-hit shutout against the Trojans. He walked only one batter, and that was the first one.

“He did a good job and was pitching to contact,” Wishon said. “The defense played well behind him.”

In the second inning, Tyson Combs caught a deep fly ball for the second out that forced the Northwest Cabarrus base runners to remain at first and second.

“They could’ve easily scored one or two runs” if not for Combs’ grab, Wishon said.

Northwest Cabarrus (14-10), a program that produced Major League Baseball brothers Kyle and Corey Seager, had another solid chance in the second to advance the runners but it was thwarted once again by the Raiders defense.

Shortstop Cole Johnson fielded a ball hit between third and short and threw to Morrison at third base to get the lead runner for the inning-ending out.

It was a “heads up play,” Wishon said.

The Raiders had more offensive punch in a 9-7 opening-round victory at No. 9 seed Parkwood.

Johnson went 4-for-5 at the plate with three doubles and two RBIs. Colby Umbarger homered and drove in three runs. Baldwin, Tate Green and Loyd each contributed on hit and one RBI.

“We played a little more aggressive,” Wishon said. “One of the things we’ve tried to do is advance on the bases until they prove they can stop you. We were also very disciplined at the plate. Those are things that helped get us some more offense.”

North Iredell led 9-4 in the seventh. Parkwood hit a three-run homer, but the Raiders found a way to close the deal and collect their first playoff win. They were previously 0-6 in the playoffs.

Beating Northwest Cabarrus set up Tuesday’s third-round matchup in Wallburg against West top seed Ledford (20-4). The Panthers scored two runs in the third inning Friday and held off No. 17 seed Tuscola (16-8) for a 2-1 victory.

The North Iredell-Ledford winner will move on to the fourth round to play either No. 21 seed Fred T. Foard (15-7) or No. 13 seed Oak Grove (16-9).

“We’re going to treat it the same way,” Wishon said. “It’s just another day. We’re going to try to do everything we’ve been doing to have success. … We want to eliminate the big inning and give ourselves chances to score in those first couple of innings.”