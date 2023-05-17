March doesn’t have a monopoly on the madness. It happens in May, too.

North Iredell traveled to Wallburg on Tuesday night and upset the West region’s No. 1 seed, beating Ledford 5-4 in the third round of the 3A state playoffs.

The 24th seeded Raiders (15-11) had never won a playoff game before this season. Now they’ve won three. They beat No. 9 Parkwood and No. 25 Northwest Cabarrus in rounds one and two.

“The first one was fun,” coach Derrick Wishon said. “The second one was a little bit more fun. This one, you’re over the moon. I’m just excited for the kids. Right now it’s a fun ride, and we’re just enjoying it.”

Hunter Baldwin belted a solo home run in the seventh inning, and that run stood up as the game winner against Ledford.

The Raiders opened the seventh with their 7, 8 and 9 hitters. There was one out when Baldwin, batting eighth, stepped to the plate.

“In big games, you want somebody at the bottom of your order to produce,” Wishon said. “Usually that can help you out real big in the end. ... He got deep in the count and put a good swing on it. He’s been someone that’s competed as a young sophomore throughout the year in multiple positions and done whatever we’ve asked him to. He deserved it. Very, very proud of him.”

The outcome didn’t look promising early.

The Panthers (20-5) doubled, homered and put up four runs in the bottom of the first inning against North Iredell starting pitcher Cole Johnson.

“It was tough,” Wishon said. “We had to make adjustments on the pitching part of it really quickly, and we did,” Wishon said. “That’s a credit to (assistant coach) Randy Martin. … He helped us win that game.”

Johnson settled in, and the Raiders gave him some offensive support in the top of the second inning, tying the game with four runs of their own. Baldwin had an RBI hit in the frame.

“They had a couple errors that were big, and we kept capitalizing and moving runners when we needed to,” Wishon said. “It gave us an opportunity to bring it back even.”

The game remained tied at 4 until Baldwin’s fence-clearing blast.

Johnson went the distance on the mound. The senior struck out seven. He didn’t allow a hit after the first inning.

“That was pretty cool,” Wishon said. “Cole pitched his butt off. He did a great job.”

Baldwin finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Tyson Combs and Tate Green had the Raiders’ other two hits.

North Iredell advanced to Friday’s fourth round and will travel to the winner between No. 21 seed Fred T. Foard (15-7) and No. 13 seed Oak Grove (16-9). That game was delayed until Wednesday night. Oak Grove has won 10 straight since back-to-back losses to Ledford. North Iredell split its two Western Foothills Athletic Conference games this season with Foard.

“It’s just one more game right now,” Wishon said. “The kids are buying into knowing they can fight and compete with anybody. We’re still trying to work on what we can control.

“Both of those teams are well coached with great talent, great pitching. All-around great teams, great programs,” he continued. “It will be a fun one for sure either way. I’m very proud of the opportunity to get to play one more, and the kids are too. They are excited and believing in themselves, and it’s a good time to feel that way. I’m very happy for them.”

Friday’s winner advances to the 3A West Regional final—a best-of-3 series—to face either No. 3 seed West Henderson (22-4) or No. 10 seed East Rowan (23-5) for a berth in the 3A state championship series.