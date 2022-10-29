North Iredell ends season with win over West Iredell

Tied 7-7 at halftime, North Iredell (2-8, 2-5) used a turnover on West Iredell’s (1-9, 1-6) first drive of the second half to flip momentum its way en route to a 34-27 win over the Warriors.

The Raiders went on to score a minute after their interception on a Will Akers 12-yard run to take a 14-7 lead.

Akers third quarter touchdown was one of five on the day for the junior.

The North Iredell quarterback had a career day, running for 171 yards and two touchdowns with 121 of that coming in the second half alone. He added 195 yards in the air and three passing touchdowns.

“It was the best offensive performance that we had this season,” North Iredell head coach Andy Howell said. “We executed well and after the first couple of series I thought we did a good job.”

The Warriors jumped out to a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter when Bud Dalton stripped Akers at the North Iredell 5-yard line. But after the first quarter touchdown West Iredell’s offense struggled to score for much of the game, turning the ball over three times, all three while driving into the Raiders territory.

The story of the second half was Akers.

After throwing for a 16-yard touchdown in the first half, the junior added a passing and running touchdown in both the third and fourth quarter. The dagger was a 15-yard run with 2:46 left to give the Raiders a 34-13 lead.

“Will Akers is a heck of a young man, tough as nails,” Howell said.

Down 21 with less than 3 minutes left, the Warriors did not go down quietly. They scored on an 11-yard pass from Cade Gaither to Ezra Phifer with a minute left to make it 34-19.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Raiders failed to recover the pooch kick, which gave the Warriors the ball at the 2-yard line. Dalton punched it in, and the Warriors converted the two-point conversion to make it 34-27 with 58 seconds left. But the Warriors failed to recover the second pooch kick after the score and the Raiders ran out the clock out.

With neither team in a position to make the playoffs, Friday’s game sees the end to their seasons. Howell said he hopes this win over a good football team in West Iredell will carry over into the offseason and next year’s football season.

“Hopefully, it will catapult us into the offseason, and we will work harder than we did last summer,” Howell said. “That’s a good team (West Iredell) right there, that guy (head coach Matt Wilson) is doing a heck of a job.”

SCORING SUMMARY

North Iredell;0;7;14;13—34

West Iredell;7;0;0;20—27

FIRST QUARTER

WI—Ferguson 4 run (Gregory kick), 1:34

SECOND QUARTER

NI—Akers 16 pass to Faulkner (Flores kick)

THIRD QUARTER

NI—Akers 2 run (Flores kick), 10:01

NI—Akers 8 pass to Nordtveit (Flores kick), :34

FOURTH QUARTER

NI—Akers 36 pass to Anderson (kick failed), 8:53

WI—Gaither 46 pass to Phifer (kick failed), 8:35

NI—Akers 15 run (Flores kick), 2:46

WI—Gaither 11 pass to Phifer (2-point try failed), 1:01

WI—Dalton 2 run (2-point try good), :58